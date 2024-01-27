Racing Post logo
Expert jury

Which horse who ran on Saturday would you back at the Cheltenham Festival?

Johnnywho ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr wins at Carlisle
Johnnywho: Lewis Porteous fancies the novice hurdler for the Albert BartlettCredit: John Grossick

Our experts nominate the horses they want to keep onside at the festival following a jam-packed day of high-quality jumps action . . .

Excelero could be a Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle type

I'll throw a few wildcards into the mix. 

Snipe is a progressive novice chaser and his eyecatching second at Doncaster could see him sneak into something like the Kim Muir. He's still only a seven-year-old and should be up to running over marathon distances this spring, as his trainer Dan Skelton suggested after he won at Aintree on Boxing Day. 

Jane Williams is a trainer to note when it comes to juvenile hurdlers and Excelero put in a nice effort with the Boodles in mind behind Sir Gino, travelling keenly at the back before making eyecatching headway. He wasn't far behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Salver at Exeter beforehand, too.
Maddy Playle, reporter

Johhnywho the Albert Bartlett value

The most likely winner from Saturday is surely Lossiemouth in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, but I'm not a player at odds-on for a race more than a month away. I'd rather consider backing a horse like Johnnywho at 25-1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Albert Bartlett.

They didn't go fast enough for him in the Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham and, just like his run in the Challow, he shaped as if he was crying out for three miles. 

You could easily make a case for Sir Gino (Triumph) and Ginny's Destiny (Turners) but keep in mind that the festival landscape is going to change dramatically at next weekend's Dublin Racing Festival.
Lewis Porteous, reporter

Ginny's a cracking each-way Turners punt

Ginny's Destiny recorded his third Cheltenham win of the season
Ginny's Destiny: Each-way Turners betCredit: Edward Whitaker

Lossiemouth and Sir Gino are impossible to oppose in their respective races after what they did, but Ginny's Destiny looks a corking each-way play in the Turners at 9-1 with Betfair Sportsbook. He has followed a similar path to last year's winner Stage Star and, if anything, was more impressive than him at Cheltenham on Saturday. 

He jumps brilliantly, loves the course and it is hard to envisage a big field in the Turners so you could be sitting on three places with only six or seven runners on the day. And, you never know, Gaelic Warrior has the option of the Arkle too. If he goes there, Ginny's Destiny will be half the price he is now. He's a thoroughly likeable individual.
David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 27 January 2024inExpert jury

Last updated 18:48, 27 January 2024

