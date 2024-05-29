'We'll go to the Windsor Castle now' - Sir Yoshi on course to enhance David Marnane's fine royal record

From a small number of runners, Marnane has a decent record at the royal meeting, winning the 2012 Wokingham with Dandy Boy and the 2018 Hunt Cup with Settle For Bay, and Sir Yoshi has earned his slot.

An unlucky third at Cork on his previous start was improved on as he put his previous experience to good use, getting on top late to see off the persistent Passing Phase by half a length under Luke McAteer.

Marnane said: "Job done. We like him and he wants quicker ground than that. I blamed myself for him getting beaten at Cork last time. We pinged the gates but he got crowded and a bit intimidated that day so I wanted to get one more run into him before we went to Ascot.

"We don't know how good he is because he's very lazy. His previous form is working out though. His biggest attribute is his temperament which will be in his favour, so we'll go to the Windsor Castle now."

Surpass on song

Ryan Moore's day was finished after two races and a dash to the airport was preceded by victory on the Ballydoyle newcomer Surpass in the 7f maiden. Moore rode him like a good horse, bringing him from well off the pace, and despite the Saxon Warrior colt showing inexperience the combination got up close home to see off 50-1 shot Shocker by a neck.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: "He's a work in progress and still very babyish. Once he gets it together he's going to be a really lovely horse and Ryan gave him a lovely introduction. They went a nice tempo throughout which suited him.

"He could be one for the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown. He's one to look forward to and the best of him will be seen next year. We don't have many Saxon Warriors but he's having a great run of it at the moment and the ones we have are very nice horses."

Green light for Murphy

Out of luck with his two Group 1 runners at the Curragh on Sunday, Fethard trainer Joe Murphy was back among the winners when the Gary Carroll-ridden Status Green landed the 1m1f handicap, foiling a gamble on runner-up Venetian.

Runner-up to the well-handicapped Passionate on his last start, the Le Havre gelding came from off the pace to score readily by two and three-quarter lengths.

Murphy said: "He's a lovely horse and he's at his level. His half-brother, Zona Verde, won a Grade 3 at Del Mar since we sold him. We're delighted to have him. He was bought by a syndicate from Galway and he's a fun horse."

