Reports

'We'll be looking towards stakes options next' - Archie Watson has big plans for Kameko filly as Oisin Murphy bags treble

Oisin Murphy has enjoyed plenty of success in his career since starting out in 2013
Oisin Murphy: rode a treble at LingfieldCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Oisin Murphy rode a 42-1 treble on the card with perhaps the most rewarding winner of the three coming aboard debutante Del Ray in the 7f juvenile fillies' maiden for trainer Archie Watson. 

The daughter of Kameko, racing in the same Qatar Racing colours as her sire, hit the front at the furlong pole and ran on well to score by three-quarters of a length.

Del Ray was the second winner for first-season sire Kameko, who gave Murphy his first British Classic success in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020. 

"She was green on the turf for the first time and jumped the path, but got a good tow into it behind the leader and learned as she went along," said Watson. "It's great she's won on her debut and she should take a nice step forward. I would say we'll be looking towards stakes options next." 

Murphy kicked off his afternoon by steering the James Fanshawe-trained Wannabe Brave to victory in the 2m handicap on the all-weather track.

The five-year-old was the sixth winner in the last fortnight for Fanshawe, who saddles leading fancy Ambiente Friendly in Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom. 

Murphy completed his treble on the Marco Botti-trained So Obsessed in the closing 5f handicap to extend his early lead in the jockeys' championship.

Mary-Jo JacksonReporter

inReports

