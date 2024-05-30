Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day betting offer: claim £40 in free bets from Ladbrokes for the Betfred Oaks and more

The Epsom Derby festival returns this week as the Flat racing season gets into full swing. Horse racing fans will converge on Epsom Downs Racecourse for two days of thrilling races, with the Betfred Oaks the highlight of Ladies Day, before the Epsom Derby on Saturday. This iconic two-day is just around the corner and Ladbrokes' latest betting offer for new customers grants £40 in free bets to use during the festival at Epsom.

Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day preview and racing tips

The first day of the Epsom Derby festival is Ladies Day. It's anything but style of substance, though, with the Betfred Oaks the day's main race. The final lineup for this Classic was announced on Wednesday morning, and once again, O'Brien is aiming for victory with Ylang Ylang and Rubies Are Red . Here are our Epsom Ladies Day picks:

Emily Upjohn (3.10 Epsom ) @6-5 with Ladbrokes

The John and Thady Gosden-trained star thrives around the unique nature of Epsom and looks primed for a second successive win in the Coronation Cup. The five-year-old should arguably have a perfect record at Epsom, having cost her chance of victory when giving up many lengths with a poor start in the 2022 Oaks, but still rallied to be beaten by just a short head. She avenged that defeat when accounting for Westover in this a year ago, and he franked the form when runner-up in both the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. There is no rival of his calibre this time and after finishing fifth on her comeback in the Sheema Classic, she should be primed for a big effort.

Secret Satire (4.30 Epsom ) @12-1 with Ladbrokes

This year's Oaks is not a vintage running and this Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old is overpriced. Having been beaten on her comeback at Sandown, she stepped up markedly in the Musidora Stakes at York in her trial and stormed to a two-length success. The form of that has been boosted with the runner-up, Francophone, winning a Listed race subsequently, while the Musidora has produced two of the last three winners of the Oaks. It arguably should be three in a row after Emily Upjohn's agonising defeat two years ago. A strong gallop looks guaranteed, while being a half-sister to a 1m6f winner gives extra hope that she'll stay.

Spanish Star (5.40 Epsom ) @13-2 with Ladbrokes

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them.

