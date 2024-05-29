'It's been a horror 12 months' - relief for Hillsin owner almost a year after controversial Worcester run

Hillsin , the horse at the centre of an ongoing BHA investigation following his third-place finish at Worcester last July, won for the first time in the 2m2½f novice handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old, who is now trained by Alan Jones, was given a controversial ride at Worcester by Dylan Kitts , who at the time was referred to the BHA and the horse was handed a 40-day suspension by raceday stewards.

Although the BHA continues to look into that run, with Kitts banned after being hit with an exclusion order , Hillsin’s owner Alan Clegg has been cleared of any wrongdoing and said how difficult the past year has been.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing after the 9-2 shot had scored by a length and a half from Our Dylan, he said: "It's been a long time coming but he's always had it. He's been such an unlucky horse but it's a waiting game. It's been a horror 12 months. It's been very difficult with one thing or another, but we can forget it all today."

Coconut connects

Trainer Daisy Hitchins was pleased the hard work with Coconut Twist paid off after he secured his first win under rules in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The Dorset-based trainer, who took over sole responsibility from her former boss Brian Barr, was expecting the six-year-old to run a big race on his chase debut.

She said: "I’m thrilled and he did it very well. We were quietly confident coming here today because he’s been in good form at home and hopefully he can progress from here.

"Apart from the first couple of sketchy jumps that were a bit hairy, he got into a good rhythm. He lives very much on his nerves, but he’s been very immature.

"After he won his point-to-point at Larkhill he was an absolute mess. It’s probably taken six weeks to get him back sound, so it’s been a bit of a mission."

Read this next:

Dylan Kitts hit with exclusion order after failing to cooperate with investigation into controversial Hillsin ride

'I've done nothing wrong' - Hillsin owner affirms innocence as investigation into Worcester storm continues

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.