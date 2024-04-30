'It would have been crazy not to target it' - Tom Lacey strikes the right tune as he completes successful Punchestown raid

Britain got off the mark on day one of the Punchestown festival when Tom Lacey saddled 16-1 shot Tune In A Box to an impressive success in the Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle.

The series, which consisted of ten qualifiers split equally between Britain and Ireland, culminated with a competitive field and six British participants. Ridden by Richard Patrick, Tune In A Box was always travelling kindly and hit the front at the two-furlong pole after heading the Shark Hanlon-trained Quest With Speed.

Following a safe leap at the last, he was kept honest by the riderless Dancing Jeremy and extended eight lengths clear of the field with Quest For Speed in second and stablemate Montregard behind in third.

Lacey said: "We hit the qualifiers quite strong, won two and were second in another. Where can you go for an €80,000 pot for horses with those ratings? There aren't any races for them with that prize fund. It would have been crazy not to target it.

"I was watching Montregard throughout the race but I kept casting my eye back to Tune In A Box and I saw him travelling everywhere. I thought Montregard would be the horse to beat and would close him down, but he didn't and the winner is a horse who keeps surprising us."

Sermandzarak (centre) and Harry Swan winning the Goffs Defender Bumper Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sermandzarak lands big pot

Gordon Elliott took the €100,000 Goffs Defender Bumper as Sermandzarak showed a gutsy attitude to prevail by a length and a quarter and looks another exciting prospect for the trainer and owner Robcour.

The four-year-old was second past the post over course and distance in February but was ultimately awarded the race due to the rider of the first-placed horse, Colcannon, weighing in light. However, there was little doubt about this result as the 10-1 chance stayed on powerfully to land the lucrative prize under Harry Swan.

Elliott said: "He's getting stronger the whole time. We were wondering whether to run him during the week as he's after growing so much, but all my other horses got balloted out so we decided to run him. He's a nice horse and he'll go hurdling next season."

Benson stars on Knockiel

Georgie Benson expertly steered 20-1 shot Knockiel Synge to make all in the Kildare Hunt Club Ladies Cup for trainer Peter Flood.

The ten-year-old is entered again on Saturday in the Donohue Marquees Cross Country Chase, and Flood said: "The better ground helped and he really loves the banks. It's hard to believe I've trained a winner here. I'd say he'll come back on Saturday – we might get another day out."

Daddy Long Legs: was a winner on day one of the festival for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Daddy Long stretches Legs

The Willie Mullins-trained Daddy Long Legs turned the Listed handicap hurdle into a procession as the 16-5 favourite scored at his ease under Paul Townend, who cut Jack Kennedy's lead to six in the Irish Jump Jockeys' Championship as a result.

