'He's surprised me again' - Willie Mullins plotting Champion Hurdle path for Mystical Power after blistering Grade 1 win
- 1st6Mystical Powerfav2/1
- 2nd3Firefox9/2
- 3rd7Slade Steel5/2
Mystical Power came from off the pace to run down Firefox and Slade Steel to land the first Grade 1 of the Punchestown festival, the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle.
The JP McManus-owned five-year-old was sent off the 2-1 favourite after winning the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree from Firefox and confirmed that form under Mark Walsh.
Slade Steel, who outstayed Mystical Power when winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, came home in third for trainer Henry de Bromhead.
"He's surprised me again," Willie Mullins told Racing TV. "I thought he was done at the second-last and that it was between Jack [Kennedy] and Rachael [Blackmore]. He just squeezed through a gap and Mark kept him going. He said he was flat out approaching the last but he started to pick up again. He measured the last and stayed on.
"He's maturing all the time and has been improving all season, which is a really good sign. Hopefully he'll improve enough to be a Champion Hurdle horse next year. He outstayed all those horses and you need a stayer in the Champion Hurdle. He could start next season in the Fighting Fifth or the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse."
Mystical Power was cut to 12-1 (from 16s) by Betfair for next season's Champion Hurdle, which was won by his Mullins-trained stablemate State Man last month.
"He's very tough and seems to get better with every run, learning all the time," said Walsh. "We went a proper gallop and I was going about as quick as I wanted. I was worried he might not get to them but he seemed to improve the further he went. He's a good jumper."
On confirming the form with Firefox, Walsh added: "He's confirmed the Aintree form and it's also nice to get one over Slade Steel. The heavy ground at Cheltenham didn't suit him at all and he was struggling a lot."
Published on 30 April 2024inReports
Last updated 16:17, 30 April 2024
