'Classy' new stayer Tower Of London impresses - but Aidan O'Brien reveals plan that does not include Ascot Gold Cup

The Dubai Gold Cup looked wide open beforehand but it was done and dusted with a furlong to run as Ryan Moore shot clear on Tower Of London to win by two lengths.

For Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien it was a second win in this in as many years as they landed the spoils with Broome last year, but this is not an out-and-out stayer.

The race at Royal Ascot mentioned afterwards was not the Gold Cup but the Hardwicke. Yes, you can read into that that all is well this season with star stayer Kyprios.

O'Brien said: "He's an Ascot-type horse, he could go for the Hardwicke – or something like the Coronation Cup. Ryan was very adamant he doesn't need to go two miles. I don't think Ryan thought he'd get the Gold Cup trip. He's classy."

On Kyprios he added: "I couldn't be happier with Kyprios. The plan with him is to go to Navan and then Leopardstown and then the Gold Cup. Nothing went right for him last year but so far everything's been very good this year."

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman finished third, a length and a half behind 66-1 shot Al Nayyir. From stall 16 of 16, Kieran Shoemark mirrored a tactic previously adopted by Frankie Dettori on the stayer by hanging wide and crossing late.

John Gosden said: "We'd an impossible draw and Kieran did the only thing you can do. The pace was moderate and he took a good hold, but he'd probably be suited by more pace. Take nothing from the winner, he quickened up well, but we're delighted with him. We'll freshen him up and see where we go when he's ready."

There was ultimate frustration for the Roger Varian team, who got Eldar Eldarov into the stalls only for an incident not of his causing to result in his withdrawal.

Representing owners KHK Racing, Chris Wall explained: "The horse next door kicked the stalls and Eldar Eldarov anticipated the start. He jumped up and banged his head and is a bit concussed. He's gone to the hospital and we'll wait and see how it unwinds for him."

Could Japan win the Kentucky Derby?

Ryusei Sakai silences the doubters as Forever Young wins the UAE Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Could Japan be about to win the Kentucky Derby? After the UAE Derby , you would have to say quite possibly.

Yoshito Yahagi knows his way around a good horse having guided the likes of Lys Gracieux, Loves Only You and Panthalassa to international success and in Forever Young he has a horse that has him dreaming of the sport's biggest targets.

He turned this into a romp. With two lengths back to the second and another four and three-quarters back to the third, he was simply a class above and now all roads lead to Churchill Downs.

Forever Young came to Dubai to get the qualifying points required to run in the Kentucky Derby and, speaking via a translator, Yahagi said: "I expected this performance. It's a longer distance than the Saudi Derby [his last start] and his condition is also better. We will go to America next, yes. And this time next year I hope he is a World Cup horse."

Appleby has Group 1 aims for Al Quoz runner-up

California Spangle (red and yellow) beats Star Of Mystery (blue) in the Al Quoz Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Al Quoz Sprint went the way of Hong Kong, with the classy California Spangle beating Star Of Mystery and Diligent Harry.

There are Group 1 plans for the second and third and, while it wasn't to be for Frankie Dettori in his return to Godolphin blue on World Cup night, Charlie Appleby was delighted with the run of Star Of Mystery .

He said: "For a three-year-old filly to go up against hardened Group 1 sprinters, I'm delighted. I would think the Nunthorpe might be tailor-made for her. They go quick, it's a flat track and that'd give her a target."

On the third, Clive Cox added: "He's placed in a Group 1 and it's a long way to come to test if he'd made the progress we'd hoped and he's equipped himself admirably. He doesn't like soft ground but he's travelled so well we have options and it's great to have a horse in the first division."

Jamie Osborne's Emaraaty Ana was seventh and William Knight's Frost At Dawn disappointed in tenth.

