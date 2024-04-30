'There’s a lot more racing over here' - Soldiers Design gets Sean Dylan Bowen off to blistering start after move from Ireland
Apprentice jockey Sean Dylan Bowen’s relocation to Britain got off to the best possible start when he made most of the running on Soldiers Design to score on his first ride at Brighton.
The John Ryan-trained three-year-old was Bowen’s first mount since moving to Newmarket, and the 7-1 shot obliged by three-quarters of a length in the 5½f maiden.
Bowen was enjoying his first success in Britain since victory on Destinado at Doncaster’s turf season opener in March.
“I came over yesterday and I’ve signed up with [Newmarket trainer] James Owen, so I’ll hopefully pick up a few rides,” the Tipperary-born rider told Sky Sports Racing.
“I rode for [owners] Deva Racing last year at Chester and they asked me if would I come over to ride Destinado at Doncaster, and since then I’ve built up a good relationship with Mr Owen. I can't thank him enough.”
Bowen, who was winless from 39 rides in Ireland this year, added: “There’s a lot more racing over here and plenty of opportunities, so fingers crossed it goes well.”
Bowen was fifth aboard 3-1 favourite Tenyatta for Destinado’s connections in the 1m2f handicap won by Elforleather.
The Jack Channon-trained three-year-old was partnered by Eddy Greatrex, who was enjoying a second winner from his fourth ride since returning to race-riding, having retired in July 2021 due to back problems.
Tubb tonic
Olivia Tubb warmed up for her first Ascot ride in style by landing the 7f apprentice handicap on Twilight Dancer.
Tubb, who rides Two Tempting for Twilight Dancer’s trainer Jonathan Portman on Wednesday, made it 2-2 on the 5-1 shot, having steered the filly to success at Salisbury last August.
Published on 30 April 2024inReports
Last updated 18:07, 30 April 2024
