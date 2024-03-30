'They just never activated at all' - Aidan O'Brien on Auguste Rodin's Meydan no-show

Aidan O'Brien intends to put a line through the latest no-show of Auguste Rodin after last year's Derby winner failed to beat a rival home on his return in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic .

The son of Deep Impact was last seen winning the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita to cap a three-year-old campaign that featured moments of brilliance in the Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes.

However, he was twice a beaten favourite last season, first when making a flat return in the 2,000 Guineas and then when trailing the field in a high-quality running of the King George at Ascot in July.

His Meydan return featured in the latter category as he was never near the pace under Ryan Moore and faded in the straight to finish last of 12, beaten almost 22 lengths by winner Rebel's Romance.

O'Brien said: "It was a bit of a non-event really. The race just developed into halves so we just want to put a line through the race really.

"Ryan just said he felt he wasn’t happy where he was or anything. They just never activated at all so it was a bit of a non-event. It was just one of those where it didn’t happen."

There was no indication of what might be next for Auguste Rodin, who was sent off the 11-8 favourite. His only early-closing entry at this stage is the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 26.

This month, the trainer suggested the four-year-old could run on dirt this season given connections were impressed with how he handled the surface when working at Santa Anita last year.

His defeat was a disappointing end to a night that had started well for the Ballydoyle team when Tower Of London claimed the Dubai Gold Cup in striking fashion under Moore.

