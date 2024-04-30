'He has something special' - Spillane's Tower halved in price for Cheltenham Gold Cup after powerful staying display

Spillane’s Tower followed up his WillowWarm Gold Cup win at Fairyhouse and sealed back-to-back Grade 1s with victory in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The Jimmy Mangan-trained six-year-old handled the step in trip to 3m1f to deny Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase runner-up Monty’s Star.

Spillane’s Tower was cut to 16-1 (from 33) for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup after completing a Grade 1 double at Punchestown for jockey Mark Walsh and owner JP McManus, who had earlier successfully combined with Mystical Power in the Champion Novice Hurdle.

Spillane’s Tower was second at this meeting last year over hurdles and made it third time lucky over fences at this track in December, before backing up that victory in Grade 3 company at Punchestown in January.

Walsh, who has steered Spillane’s Tower to all four of his chase wins, told Racing TV: “He’s a gorgeous-looking horse. He’s made for chasing and we’re delighted with what he’s done this season – I’m looking forward to next season now.

“He’s won over three [miles] and he’s won over two and a half [miles]. He can come back or stay at that trip. He’s not a slow horse, he has a turn of foot, so options are open next year.”

On Mangan, who trained 2003 Grand National Monty’s Pass, Walsh said: “Jimmy’s a great man. Everyone in Irish racing knows he’s a lovely man and I’m just delighted he has a good horse like him now.”

Mangan’s sole Grade 1 winner before this season came courtesy of Conna Castle in the same top-level Fairyhouse race Spillane’s Tower would win 16 years later.

“He’s a special horse to us,” Mangan said of his stable star. “We’re dreaming a nice bit about him because he has something special.”

