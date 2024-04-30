Good things come to those who wait as Banbridge swoops late to pip Captain Guinness in Champion Chase thriller

A long and wet winter foiled best-laid plans for Banbridge , but it all came right in the end when he rattled home under JJ Slevin to chin Captain Guinness in a grandstand finish to a thrilling edition of the William Hill Champion Chase on day one of the Punchestown festival.

Captain Guinness arrived here after a deserved breakthrough Grade 1 success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham, and for a long time it looked like he would back that up under Rachael Blackmore. He jumped and travelled with all of his trademark alacrity and verve, and looked poised to further belatedly embellish his CV as he tanked to the front at the second-last.

However, the nine-year-old's capacity to fully see out a demanding two miles has always been his Achilles' heel. On this occasion, Dinoblue, a well-backed 11-10 favourite, was hot on his heels under Mark Walsh, and Slevin was cajoling away in behind her.

Dropping back to a trip near to the minimum distance for the first time in more than a year, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge (6-1) was being done for toe as they quickened up the straight, but he eventually got going.

While the eight-year-old was still a couple of lengths down over the last, he landed running and mowed down Dinoblue 50 yards from the line before nailing Captain Guinness by a neck at the death. It made for an epic spectacle, although it was a cruel defeat for Captain Guinness, reminiscent of Rathgar Beau thwarting Moscow Flyer here 19 years ago.

Captain Guinness's trainer Henry de Bromhead was clearly deflated by the outcome, although he couldn't find fault with his horse's gallant effort.

"He ran an absolute cracker," he said. "We're delighted with him – everything was so easy. He jumped brilliant and travelled brilliant, but just got caught on the line."

Joseph O'Brien congratulates JJ Slevin after Banbridge's win in the William Hill Champion Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

After Banbridge won at Kempton in January, O'Brien and owner Ronnie Bartlett had banked on a bit of good ground at Cheltenham, but the Ryanair was run in a bog. This was just the horse's third outing of the season, and the ground, which was officially yielding, good to yielding in places, was just dry enough to allow him to show his true colours.

"We've waited all year for good ground for him and the patience Joseph has had is unbelievable," said Slevin, who started April with success in the Irish Grand National on Intense Raffles. "He had the guts to wait, and he has been rewarded."

Of the dramatic nature of the victory in this €300,000 contest, Slevin added: "I thought I had a life coming down to the last. I knew I had to get a good jump and he was good at it. When he landed he was motoring and when you are motoring you've got a squeak. Joseph always take the pressure off when you're riding for him, and it's great when it works out."

Banbridge's win was O'Brien's first at the highest level since the same horse landed the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree last year. The trainer reached for first-time cheekpieces here, and suggested he might yet aim for a return to Kempton next Christmas for a tilt at the King George VI Chase.

He said: "I thought JJ gave him a fantastic ride. The tempo of the race wasn't quite what we thought it would be, but he saved a bit and the horse found a lot. I'm delighted for Ronnie as he's been very patient with this horse, particularly when the ground hasn't been right.

"We weren't sure if we'd go three miles or two, but it became obvious when El Fabiolo went to Sandown. He's pretty versatile, and Ronnie's even mentioned the King George as an early season target, but he'll be kept on good ground if we can find it for him. He's remarkably consistent when he has his conditions."

Read these next:

'He just keeps surprising me and keeps improving' - Mystical Power now 12-1 for Champion Hurdle

'He's highly unexposed and could deliver at a big price' - why this horse can win at this week's Punchestown festival

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.