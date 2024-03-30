'It's a great start for him' - Facteur Cheval makes perfect return as French star finally gets his Group 1 in Dubai Turf

Facteur Cheval had to settle for a supporting role at the highest level last season, but he finally made his Group 1 breakthrough when narrowly holding off the fast-finishing Namur in the Dubai Turf.

The five-year-old took on the best of Europe last year, finishing in the first three in four Group 1s, including when beaten by Paddington in the Sussex Stakes and Big Rock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes .

Here he once again faced established British and Irish rivals, including three-time Turf winner Lord North, Nashwa, Luxembourg and the favourite Measured Time, but on this occasion, Facteur Cheval came out on top.

"Last year he faced champions like Paddington and Big Rock on soft ground," said winning trainer Jerome Reynier . "We didn't know if he would be competitive on quicker ground, but the best horse won.

"It was difficult to imagine coming all the way from France on his first start of the year and being competitive, but we knew he was in good shape. When I took a picture of him two days ago cantering on the main dirt track, I saw in his eye the look of a champion.

"He's made us proud and deserved to finally win his Group 1, but I never imagined beforehand it was going to be this one. It's a great start for him."

Facteur Cheval looks set to have another busy campaign and Reynier hopes he can provide him with his first victory at Ascot, having come close last year and with Skalleti in the 2020 Champion Stakes.

"He's invited to go to Hong Kong in four weeks' time, but it will depend how he recovers because that was a proper race," said the trainer.

"We don't need to be too greedy and if he needs to take it easy for a few more weeks then he will. He's done so well on the straight course at Ascot and we could aim for the Queen Anne. Then there's the Sussex and he'll have the option of the QEII or the Champion Stakes."

Maxime Guyon returns on Facteur Cheval following their success in the Dubai Turf Credit: Neville Hopwood

It was a second victory in the race for Maxime Guyon , who was on board the last French-trained winner, Solow, in 2015.

"It’s incredible," he said. "It’s nine years since I won this race on Solow, but the emotions are just as intense.

"I’m so happy for Jerome and his team, who have prepared this horse to the minute. It’s not easy to make your comeback in a race of this quality, but Jerome has got him here in top form.

"We had a great trip. They went quickly, but he travelled really well and showed a turn of foot he's rarely had in the past. I rode him before on much softer ground, but he really picked up well on that ground.

"I always had this thought at the back of my mind that it was his first run of the year and it was further than he’s been running over, but he never felt like he'd crack."

Measured Time came home best of the British contenders in fourth, while Luxembourg finished down the field for Aidan O'Brien. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Lord North could only manage eighth under Frankie Dettori, one place ahead of his stablemate Nashwa, who raced prominently from a wide position.

"Nashwa ran well from an impossible draw on her first start of the season," said John Gosden. "You have to use your horse to get a position, but she was still strong at the furlong pole. She handled the event well, but it's difficult to come from that draw.

"The old boy Lord North probably found the ground too lively for him. He's still run a lovely race, and there will be lots of opportunities for them both this season."

