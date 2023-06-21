Brilliant Mostahdaf streaks away from Prince of Wales's big guns to secure first Group 1

Mostahdaf turned over several proven Group 1 horses to land his first victory at the top level in the Prince of Wales's Stakes under Jim Crowley.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old had been well beaten on all three of his previous attempts in top-level company, finishing last of 20 runners in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October and a well-beaten fourth at Meydan behind Equinox in the Sheema Classic when last seen.

However, he showed an impressive turn of foot to surge clear of 2-1 favourite Luxembourg in the straight.

Ryan Moore attempted to make all on Luxembourg but last month’s Tattersalls Gold Cup winner was no match for Mostahdaf, who cruised clear by four lengths to provide the Gosdens, Crowley and Shadwell with their first winner of this year’s royal meeting.

“John and Thady have done an amazing job with him,” Crowley told ITV Racing of the 10-1 winner. “He bolted in Saudi, he didn’t quite stay against Equinox when he was probably the only one who served it up to him and went after him and then he got tired.

Jim Crowley riding Mostahdaf (centre) to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

“John and Thady brought him back, he’s fresh and they’ve trained him unbelievably. He’s bouncing coming into the race today. A mile and a quarter on fast ground is fantastic. It’s great for Sheikha Hissa, who’s here with her family.”

Mostahdaf’s no-show in the Arc came on very soft ground at Longchamp, with John Gosden reiterating his winning rider’s belief that a quicker surface is key to the son of Frankel.

“The ground’s dried out, which he really enjoys, he likes to bounce off good ground,” said Gosden, who was winning the £1 million Group 1 for the fifth time.

“He’s had a couple of runs on soft and he’s laboured on it but he got his perfect ground today. In fairness to him, he won the Neom Cup in Riyadh in great style by 12 lengths and then he took on probably the best horse in the world in Equinox.

“He tried to make a race of it and the other horse was just in another league. He didn’t stay, which cost him second place and he dropped back to fourth, but he tried hard.”

Coral responded to Mostahdaf’s stunning performance by cutting him to 8-1 (from 25) for next month’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. However, York looks the likeliest next destination for the Juddmonte International on August 23.

Gosden said: “I always find the Eclipse comes too close. It’s two weeks and he’s had a big race today. I would wait for the Juddmonte International, that would be the race for him. He likes to run fresh."

