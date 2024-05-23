Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:17 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:17 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports

Michael Dods makes it seven winners in six days with maiden winner Brazilian Belle

Michael Dods: trainer of course-and-distance winner Challet
Michael Dods: made it seven winners in six daysCredit: Edward Whitaker

Brazilian Belle sustained the rich vein of form of trainer Michael Dods with a smooth victory in the 5f maiden fillies’ stakes.

The 13-8 chance, owned by the Dods Racing Club, built on her debut fourth at Thirsk three weeks ago, kicking clear to win by over three lengths under Connor Beasley.

“I thought she got a bit outpaced there, but once he put her into gear she’s quickened up well,” Dods told Racing TV.

The County Durham trainer, who was making it seven winners in the last six days, added: “They always seem to come to hand once we get into May and we’re getting good runs, luck, and the horses are healthy, which is what you want.”

Nolan at the double

David Nolan enjoyed a double with victories on Birkenhead and King Of Tonga. The Paul Midgley-trained Birkenhead made all in the 5f handicap, while King Of Tonga, trained by Declan Carrol, closed late to take the 6f handicap.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Mary-Jo JacksonReporter

inReports

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers