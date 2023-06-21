'This just means everything' - Rogue Millennium surprises in Duke of Cambridge to give Tom Clover his biggest winner

A first Royal Ascot winner meant "everything" to Tom Clover as a surprise success for Rogue Millennium in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes gave the yard a significant boost following a difficult first half of the season.

The Newmarket-based stable were recording just a sixth winner in Britain this season and in a frustrating campaign had had three times as many second-place finishes.

Yet the Rogues Gallery-owned four-year-old provided Clover with his biggest winner to date, charging home from a position in behind to defeat Random Harvest under Daniel Tudhope.

It was her first test at the mile trip having been campaigned over further and she was supplemented for the race for a fee of £13,125 on Thursday.

Rogue Millennium (Daniel Tudhope) beats Random Harvest (Saffie Osborne) in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Clover said: "She's just got quicker in her homework and, as a lot of Dubawi's do, she's improved from three to four.

"She just travels so well in behind so we thought the drop to a mile was worth a go. It's the first Group winner for us and it's been a tough year so far, we've had so many seconds so this just means everything."

Tudhope, now a 12-time winner at Royal Ascot, said: "It was fantastic. I was a bit concerned through the race as we went quite steady and she's only run over further than a mile and a quarter. She picked them up nicely.

"She ran a cracking race at York last time in the Middleton Stakes and it was a big effort bringing her back in trip but it was the right thing to do. She has plenty of class and to do that means she has to be pretty good."

Prosperous Voyage was backed into 100-30 co-favourite with Jumbly and Grande Dame and the mount of Frankie Dettori finished third.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.