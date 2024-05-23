'I've always loved her' - Billy Aprahamian up and running for the season after Seasmoke breaks maiden

Trainer Billy Aprahamian praised the attitude of Seasmoke after she got off the mark at the sixth attempt in the 2m4½f mares' novice hurdle.

The six-year-old daughter of Flemensfirth made a promising reappearance at Ludlow last month but showed huge improvement when scoring by half a length from Faha Belle.

A step up in trip could be on the agenda in the future as Aprahamian believes she has the stamina to match her pedigree.

He said: "She's a gutsy mare – I've always loved her. She's a half-sister to Easysland and will stay forever. She showed today she has that gutsy attitude and the family has multiple winners – it's because of that attitude.

"We were possibly a little lucky, but James [Bowen] gave her a well-judged ride and he said if he rode her again he would have gone that little bit quicker because she would stay."

Skelton double

Dan Skelton recorded a double after Ittack Blue justified 1-12 favouritism in the opening 2m½f novice hurdle and God’s Own Getaway landed the 2m3f handicap chase.

Speaking to Racing TV, Skelton's assistant Tom Messenger said: "We've been waiting for God's Own Getaway to go chasing. He's the big chasing type who has taken time to mature, but he's really stepped forward.

"He's two from three and was unlucky at Warwick last time, but he's on an upward curve and hopefully he can continue going that way."

Skelton was denied a hat-trick in the feature 2m4½f handicap hurdle when the Amy Murphy-trained Kaleb defeated 5-2 favourite Notnowlinda.

