Another US star taking Royal Ascot by storm - but who is Queen Mary-winning trainer George Weaver?

We are all familiar with Wesley Ward winning at Royal Ascot but there was a new US trainer on the scoresheet this year in the shape of George Weaver.

The trainer celebrated his first winner at the meeting after Crimson Advocate just held on to land the Queen Mary, a race Ward has won four times.

She was only Weaver's second runner in Britain after Cyclogenesis lined up in the 2015 Commonwealth Cup but could only manage 14th under John Velazquez.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Weaver regularly attended Churchill Downs and as a teenager he worked for trainer John Hennig during his summer holidays.

George Weaver (second right from horse, grey hat) with connections of Queen Mary winner Crimson Advocate Credit: Mark Cranham

In 1991, he joined Hall of Fame trainer D Wayne Lukas as a foreman and worked his way up to become assistant trainer in his six years with the yard. During that time, he helped to develop and prepare a number of top horses, including Kentucky Derby winners Grindstone and Thunder Gulch.

In 1997, Weaver joined Todd Pletcher as an assistant trainer before taking out his own licence in 2002. He secured his first US Grade 1 success when Lighthouse Bay won the 2013 Prioress Stakes. His other top-level victories were provided by Vekoma in the 2020 Metropolitan Handicap and Carter Handicap at Belmont, while he claimed the Dubai Golden Shaheen with Saratoga County.

Weaver won the first runnings of the two Royal Ascot automatic qualifier races at Gulfstream Park in May with Crimson Advocate and No Nay Mets, who was bought for £800,000 at the Goffs London Sale on Monday. The two-year-old will contest the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes (2.30 ) under Frankie Dettori on Thursday.

