'It's good for her breeding' - Madame Ambassador gains black type with Listed success for Kirsten Rausing

Madame Ambassador gained some valuable black type for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing when landing the Listed Fitzdares British EBF Rothesay Stakes.

The Charlie Johnston-trained five-year-old had finished no better than fourth on her five attempts in Listed company, with her last four victories coming in Newmarket handicaps.

Madame Ambassador was a 40-1 shot when fifth in last year's race under Joe Fanning and the same rider guided the daughter of Churchill to get the better of Red Danielle by three-quarters of a length in the £47,000 event.

Fanning told Racing TV: “I wanted to make plenty of use of her. I didn’t want it to turn into a sprint because she stays really well and was dropping in trip.

"She travelled well and I always felt I was going to get to the leader. It’s good she’s got another win under her belt for her breeding.”

Red Danielle’s trainer William Haggas landed the 6f maiden with Shy Hi Bye .

The three-year-old was beaten a short head by a subsequent winner when last seen in November and won by the same margin on her reappearance under Kevin Stott.

David Nolan steers Nikovo to a comfortable success in the mile handicap Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Progressive handicapper

Nikovo made it three wins from four starts since wind surgery and a stable switch from Archie Watson to David O’Meara.

Hambleton Racing's five-year-old was third when sent off the 7-4 favourite at Leicester last time, but David Nolan's mount added to all-weather victories at Newcastle and Chelmsford when recording his first British turf success in the mile handicap.

Landmark winner

Andrea Pinna rode his first winner in Britain at the 29th attempt when successful on Golden Valour in the finale.



