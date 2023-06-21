Racing Post logo
Racing Post Ratings: Mostahdaf clocks new career best and ranks alongside best Prince of Wales's winners

Jim Crowley riding Mostahdaf win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on day two during Royal Ascot
Mostahdaf: posted a career best in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on day two during Royal AscotCredit: Tom Dulat

The surprise success of Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes rates a clear career best and backs up the impression from his easy reappearance win in Saudi Arabia in February that he could be an improved performer this year, although a new Racing Post Rating of 128 is still some way ahead of the balance of his European form.

With a profile that now clearly suggests he is best when fresh, he proved far too good for last year's Champion Stakes 1-2-3 on Wednesday's faster ground and his record at the trip now stands at three wins and a second from four starts. The defeat came when a disappointing favourite behind Bay Bridge in last year's Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a loss that came only 34 days after an impressive reappearance and was turned around in grand style yesterday.

His rivals were all below their bests, but Luxembourg and Adayar can be rated close to the expected standard for their positions and an RPR of 128 rates up with the best winners of the race in the past ten years.

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 21 June 2023Last updated 18:33, 21 June 2023
icon
