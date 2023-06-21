Crimson Advocate clings on for 'special' photo-finish success to put the US and Weaver on the board

A down-the-field placing in the first ever running of the Commonwealth Cup might not have been much to write home about, but Cyclogenisis' 14th in 2015 had his trainer George Weaver determined to be back, and on Wednesday he was, in some style too, with Crimson Advocate winning a thrilling Queen Mary.

Cyclogenisis had been Weaver's sole runner in Britain before he decided to send over Crimson Advocate, a chestnut filly by 2016 Kentucky Derby hero Nyquist who landed a qualifying race at Gulfstream Park in Florida last month.

In the hands of John Velazquez, himself a three-time winner at the royal meeting, Crimson Advocate had been ponied to the start, but she was quickly into her stride to blaze a trail before holding off the William Haggas-trained Relief Rally by a nose.

The photo finish in a thrilling Queen Mary Stakes

Weaver, who also runs No Nay Mets in Thursday's Norfolk Stakes, is no stranger to big-race success, and he could not hide his delight here.

"I wasn't confident beforehand," he said. "You come here to a new country and strange place, and I have so much respect for the horses over here – it always seems the European horses are better on grass than we are. But I knew our filly was very talented and was hoping, when push came to shove, she would be able to get the job done.

"Don't get me wrong, the way she won at Gulfstream had me really excited, but I have tremendous respect for the trainers and horses over here."

Recalling Cyclogenisis, the trainer added: "I came here eight years with a horse who wasn't good enough, but I thought it would be great to come back and we did.

"Horses just kind of show up and when you try to plan things and buy horses for Ascot it never works out, things just come together."

John Velazquez celebrates after victory in the Queen Mary Stakes on Crimson Advocate Credit: Edward Whitaker

One of Velazquez's Ascot aces was Jealous Again, a freakishly fast speedball who won the Queen Mary in 2009 and helped set the tone for a two-year-old invasion from the States to west Berkshire.

She was trained by Wesley Ward, who has since laid the path for others to follow, and Weaver said: "I'm proud of Wesley and all he's done coming over here and I've asked him questions and stuff. Royal Ascot is Royal Ascot – what can you say? You can feel the electricity and how special it is. This is a beautiful feather to have in our cap."

Pressed on how beautiful, the Louisville native, who has bases at Saratoga, Belmont Park and Gulfstream, said: "This is not the biggest purse I've ever won and I've had some really good horses.

"[Grade 1 winner] Vekoma was a tremendous horse and I won the Dubai Golden Shaheen [with Saratoga County in 2005] early on. They were great moments, but this ranks right up there."

Connections of Queen Mary winner Crimson Advocate celebrate after the race Credit: Mark Cranham

Attraction won the Queen Mary in 2003 and went on to capture the following year's 1,000 Guineas, but the Classic route is not normally one a winner of this race goes down.

"We'll probably let the dust settle and come up with a plan," Weaver said. "We'll see whether she races in Europe again or we bring her home. We've a few days to think about it and are scheduled to fly back on June 28, so we'll make a plan between now and then."

Whatever happens and wherever Crimson Advocate heads, expect Velazquez – arguably the top name among riders in the States – to be there.

He said: "I saw her run in Florida when she won, and I was like, 'I want to ride that horse at Royal Ascot!' I actually texted the trainer right away saying I wanted to go and ride her at Ascot.

"It's a dream come true coming here. I try to come here whenever I can; I love to come here and competing here is special."

