'A final winner here was on my bucket list' - Frankie Dettori thrilled to be off the mark at farewell royal meeting

Frankie Dettori has won far bigger races than the Queen's Vase, but Gregory's success meant the world to a rider who will never grace Royal Ascot again after this year.

The Dettori farewell tour is in full swing, but the jockey – possibly the most famous face the sport has ever possessed – might have got edgy after the first day of the meeting did not go his way on Tuesday.

Inspiral and Chaldean – big-race favourites in the Queen Anne and St James's Palace Stakes – could finish only second and Dettori later picked up a nine-day ban for careless riding.

Frankie Dettori leaps in the winner's enclosure after Gregory's victory in the Queen's Vase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His first three mounts on Wednesday's card yielded little to yell about, but the 52-year-old was in full voice after guiding the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old to victory – his 78th at the meeting.

After celebrating with a trademark flying dismount he said: "You get to the second-last race of the day on day two and I've had a few favourites and seconds, so it feels like the monkey is off my back.

"I knew this horse was good enough, but I wasn't sure about his experience. He's laid back at home and I thought if he doesn't jump he'll get lost, but he jumped great and I got him to the front, and I knew he'd stay very well. For a split second at the furlong mark, Oisin [Murphy] came and I thought, 'Oh no, not second again'. Luckily he dug deep for me and galloped right to the line.

"He was like a sleeping giant in the yard, and all of a sudden he's a Royal Ascot winner. Potentially he could be a nice St Leger horse for the end of the season, but John and Thady will work something out."

Gregory (red cap) leads the field en route to victory in the Queen's Vase Credit: Alex Pantling

Paddy Power made Gregory, who went off at evens, their 5-2 favourite for the Betfred St Leger, which is likely to be the plan for the son of Golden Horn, who runs in the colours of Wathnan Racing.

Coral offer 100-30 (from 8) and John Gosden will work his way back from the Doncaster Classic – a race Dettori has won six times.

Asked if he had to gee up his jockey, Gosden said: "No, not at all. I came up with a Baldrick plan for the Hunt Cup, which didn't work out, so I left him alone this time."

Dettori is a dangerous man when his blood is pumping and his veins are full of confidence, which might not make the achievement of reaching the milestone of 80 Royal Ascot winners this week fanciful.

"I'm chasing it," he added. "But this is great. My family are here and it's the only day this week that they are all here, so to ride a winner is great. I got a great reception coming back in, but I was on an even-money favourite!

"Yesterday, Chaldean ran super and found one too good and Inspiral maybe got a bit tired, but they ran well and you need luck. A final winner here was on my bucket list."

Read this next:

Frankie Dettori considers appealing against nine-day ban as John Gosden questions 'severe' penalty



'I wasn't expecting him to make them look like they were standing still' - Mostahdaf dazzles in Prince of Wales's Stakes

'The race set-up wasn't ideal for us' - where next for the beaten big guns in the Prince of Wales's Stakes?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.