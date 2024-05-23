'We're heading in the right direction' - Tom Ward pleased with strong start to season after fifth success

Lambourn trainer Tom Ward believes his team is in the strongest position it has ever been at this stage of the season after State Flag scored in the 7f fillies' maiden.

The three-year-old was recording her first success and providing Ward with his fifth victory this year.

Ward reached the 25-winner mark in 2023 and has been impressed with how strong his string has been running in recent weeks.

"We've got some lovely horses," he said. "We have another few nice fillies and more two-year-olds than we've ever had before. We'll have an idea of where they're at over the next few weeks.

"I'm very happy with the quality in the yard. We're in a better position at this time of year compared to the past and we're heading in the right direction."

State Flag finished half a length clear of Cervaro Della Sala on what was her fourth start, and Ward added: "She was a filly we thought a lot about last year, but she went the wrong way after her first run and we've tried to get her to chill out over the last few months.

"I think there'll be improvement to come, but I was pleased how she relaxed during the mid-part of the race and she finished off well. She'll go further in time, but I feel she's still a working project."

The victory for State Flag was the first part of a double for jockey Daniel Muscutt, who also won on board Tatateo in the 1m2f novice.

Warming up

Adam West geared up for Live In The Dream’s return at Haydock on Saturday, when Lady Nagin caused an 18-1 shock in the opening 5f handicap.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.