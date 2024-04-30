'She was worth the wait' - €2,600,000 yearling Run Away makes successful debut under Oisin Murphy

Run Away , bought for €2,600,000 as a yearling at the Goffs Orby Sale by agent Richard Knight in September 2022, defied a significant drift in the market to make a successful debut in the 7f fillies’ maiden.

The sister to Group 1 Prix Morny and Middle Park winner Blackbeard scored by a neck from Cat Ninja at 7-1, after being the general 6-4 favourite in the morning.

Run Away was the most expensive purchase of the 31 yearling colts and fillies bought by Knight on behalf of Derby-winning owner Saleh Al Homaizi.

After Al Homaizi failed to pay for the daughter of No Nay Never, Qatar Racing, David Howden and Monceaux stepped in , and the ownership combination were rewarded for their patience as Run Away, who was unraced as a juvenile by trainer Andrew Balding, stayed on gamely to score after leading for most of the race.

Run Away at the Goffs Orby Sale in September 2022 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth/Goffs

“Andrew was patient with her and he liked her at home,” winning rider Oisin Murphy told Sky Sports Racing. “Sheikh Fahad, David Howden and Henri Bozo have a really exciting filly.

“I rode her about 13 months ago at Longways Stables, who produced her, and she was a real standout with size and action. I know we’ve had to wait a while to see her at the races, but you can see why she was worth the wait.”

Cat Ninja’s rider Kieran Shoemark gained some compensation when helping Great Blasket defy a 5lb rise to land the mile handicap for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole.

Owens off mark

Patrick Owens enjoyed his first winner of the season from just his third runner of 2024 when Born A Rebel made a successful handicap debut in the finale under Benoit de la Sayette.

