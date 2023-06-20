Aidan O'Brien hails 'incredible' Paddington after becoming Royal Ascot's most successful trainer

Paddington surged impressively clear of 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean under Ryan Moore to help Aidan O'Brien become the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history as he recorded his 83rd winner at the prestigious meeting.

O’Brien had earlier levelled Sir Michael Stoute’s record of 82 winners when Moore guided River Tiber to win the Coventry and Paddington, who was last seen landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his first start in Group company, emphatically followed up his win at the Curragh.

Chaldean, sent off the 13-8 favourite, led under Frankie Dettori as they turned for home but Paddington stayed on powerfully to score by three and three-quarters of a length and was promptly cut to 2-1 (from 10) for the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Paddington has now won all four of his starts this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paddington was fifth on his debut at Ascot in September but is now unbeaten in five starts after becoming O’Brien’s ninth winner in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

“He’s an incredible horse,” O’Brien told ITV racing. “He came here as a maiden as a two-year-old and he was very green. We gave him time and he went back to the Curragh and won very well and we didn’t run him anymore.

“The lads have given him time through the winter and he won a handicap very impressively in Naas. Then he went and won the Tetrarch on the way to the Irish Guineas. He’s just improving and improving. He’s a smart horse, is really quick and handles all types of ground.

Aidan O'Brien after Paddington's win in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

“Ryan gave him a beautiful ride because he was out there and he knew it was going to be tactical and obviously when Frankie’s in front it’s very dangerous. Ryan gave him a masterful ride because he didn’t panic, he produced him. He’s able to quicken very well and that’s what makes good horses great.”

Moore, who was winning the Group 1 for the third time, added: “He took me there going easy and we just kept the foot down and he was finding plenty. He’s a very good colt, he’s improving and I’m very happy with him. He’s got a big engine and a lot of class.”

