No Derby, no problem: Frankie Dettori lands big-race double on maiden visit to Penn National

Frankie Dettori may be absent from the Betfred Derby line-up but his career in America reached new heights on Friday night as he landed a big-race double when riding at Penn National for the first time.

The jockey, who a year ago was riding the favourite Arrest in the Epsom Classic, has enjoyed a strong start to life in the US since making the move towards the end of 2023 and landed the first part of his double aboard the George Arnold-trained Poolside With Slim in the Penn Oaks.

The 53-year-old, making his first visit to the Pennsylvania track, followed up in the feature Grade 3 Penn Mile Stakes, scooping $252,000 (£181,000) when partnering the Brendan Walsh-trained First World War .

Since his switch across the Atlantic, Dettori has enjoyed ten graded victories, two of them coming at the top level in the Santa Anita Handicap and Jenny Wiley Stakes at Santa Anita and Keeneland respectively.

In April, he also rode six consecutive winners at Santa Anita, netting one punter £110,880 from a £1 bet.

Read these next:

How Frankie Dettori's hospitality ended the moment Jason Weaver pipped him to Guineas glory

'I’m trying to sell myself' - flying Frankie Dettori helps his hunt for Kentucky Derby ride with 26-1 upset in Grade 1

Racing Post Members' Club: Pricewise had four winners last weekend - sign up for his Derby tips and get 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.