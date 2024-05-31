'She'll be better than today' - Ryan Moore confident Ylang Ylang will improve after Oaks disappointment

Ryan Moore is confident there is more to come from Ylang Ylang despite her disappointing performance when sixth in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

The filly was a heavily backed 11-8 to provide Aidan O'Brien with a first Classic success of the season after her fifth in the 1,000 Guineas, but her first attempt over a mile and a half failed to produce the desired result as she finished more than nine lengths behind winner Ezeliya.

"We didn't go mad and I didn't think she handled the track particularly well," said Moore. "She was following the winner in second and she just didn't take me into the straight the way I was expecting her to.

"She had a hard race in the Guineas and maybe it's come a bit too soon. She'll be better than today."

The outlook was more positive from the Godolphin camp after the second-placed effort of Dance Sequence , who was unable to reel in the winner under William Buick and may now drop back in trip.

Dance Sequence (left): finished second in the Oaks Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

"William said we've probably been outstayed realistically, but he had to make his move when he did," said trainer Charlie Appleby. "It was a very pleasing run and we'll have some fun with her during the course of the summer. We'll see more in the autumn, we know she appreciates that cut in the ground.

"A mile and a half on a more conventional track might suit her but realistically ten is probably her ideal trip."

The impressive late charge of the third-placed 50-1shot War Chimes may have surprised punters but it was exactly what was expected by trainer David Menuisier, who looks to have another smart prospect in his yard this season alongside Ascot Gold Cup hopeful Caius Chorister and German 2,000 Guineas winner Devil's Point.

"People always think that because you're a 50-1 shot you shouldn't be here, but the form of this filly is massive in France," he said. "She won a tough Listed race last year and I always felt she would be better over this trip. I'm absolutely delighted.

"I think we will probably go for the Irish Oaks next, provided the ground is on the soft side. She's another great horse to have in the yard and we're thrilled."

