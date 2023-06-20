Bradsell and Hollie Doyle survive stewards' inquiry after holding off Highfield Princess in King's Stand Stakes

Last year’s Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell won at Royal Ascot for the second year in a row, holding off the charging favourite Highfield Princess to land the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes under a power-packed ride from Hollie Doyle.

However, the duo had to survive a stewards' inquiry after the winner had drifted across the track to his left, interfering with the runner-up.

The victory is a fourth at Royal Ascot for Doyle, who said: “All credit to Archie for supplementing, the step back in trip he’s really relished today and he loves this track. He’s turned a real corner over the last few weeks and you can really tell.

The winner Bradsell begins leaning to his left, coming across Highfield Princess Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The pair are carried across the track as they pull clear of the field, but the stewards did not see enough interference to overturn the result Credit: Alan Crowhurst

“It’s always a gut-wrenching feeling when you hear that klaxon [for a stewards' inquiry] go off. I pulled my stick through and tried to straighten him up but he was looking for a bit of company and Highfield Princess was on his quarters.

“The way he travelled into it was unbelievable and he quickened beautiful. He felt like the horse he was in the Coventry.”

Bradsell's trainer Archie Watson endured heartbreak at Royal Ascot in 2021 when Dragon Symbol was first past the post in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, only to be demoted, and that experience meant he was not counting anything as won until the result was official.

Before the inquiry was resolved he told ITV Racing: “It’s a massive sense of deja vu, when Dragon Symbol got thrown out the Commonwealth it was a terrible day for us.

"You can’t really enjoy it until it is all over, but I’m so proud of the horse, I’m so grateful to the owners and Hollie’s given him a fantastic ride. I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson celebrate after the King's Stand Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

ITV televised the inquiry with Hollie Doyle and Highfield Princess's jockey Jason Hart making their respective cases, with the stewards concluding the interference did not impact the result.

14-1 shot Bradsell kept the race, winning by a length from the 7-4 favourite. Michael Appleby's Annaf was third at 50-1, with 20-1 shot Twilight Calls third for trainer Henry Candy.

Bradsell was cut for next month's July Cup, over a furlong further, with bookmakers going a general 8-1 (from 25s).

