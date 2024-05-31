Racing Post logo
'He is far from a veteran and he's hungrier than ever' - Dermot Weld teams up with the Aga Khan for a famous Oaks triumph

Ezeliya: winner of the Oaks under Chris Hayes
Chris Hayes salutes the crowd after Eleziya's authoritative Oaks successCredit: Edward Whitaker

Forty-three years had passed since Dermot Weld won his one and only Oaks. Thirty-five years had passed since the Aga Khan won and then lost his one and only Oaks. Now Weld has his second, the Aga Khan has his first and, in Ezeliya, they have a splendid Classic heroine.

It would be reasonable to say neither the trainer nor his filly's owner-breeder are in the first flush of their racing lives, yet they continue to achieve having already accomplished so much. 

Weld was only 32 years old when Blue Wind stormed to Oaks glory in 1981, although six years earlier he had both ridden and trained Lane Court to claim the Moet & Chandon Silver Magnum, the amateur jockeys' Derby. That victory gave him enormous pleasure. Winning the Derby with the Aga Khan's Harzand in 2016 probably delivered an even greater thrill.

