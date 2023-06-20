'We knew in February' - Aidan O'Brien executes master plan with exciting Coventry winner River Tiber

Preparation is key for a meeting like Royal Ascot and in the case of Aidan O’Brien’s exceptional Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber, the wheels were first put in motion in February.

The raw speed he had been showing at Ballydoyle even prior to his racecourse debut at Navan in April was evident in the first half of the Group 2 as he matched the leaders towards the far side of the track under Ryan Moore, and it was that innate talent that saw O’Brien earmark him for the unique juvenile test long before jump racing’s heroes were crowned at the Cheltenham Festival.

“We knew when we started working him, I’d say in February time,” he said of the 11-8 favourite. “You need the best horse to win the Coventry, that’s the bottom line, and he was never disappointing in any of his work. The stronger the work got, the stronger he became.

“The last piece of work he was doing too well so that was my worry. You could see him through the first part of the race today, he just finds it very easy.”

River Tiber first had the pace to collar Monday’s £1.1 million Goffs London Sale purchase Givemethebeatboys before he resolutely stretched to deny Army Ethos by a neck, and that potent blend of speed and stamina has O'Brien orchestrating another long-range plot for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket next May. Bookmakers left him unchanged as the 8-1 favourite.

Of O’Brien’s nine previous Coventry winners, only Henrythenavigator (2007) managed to take that race after success in the Coventry, and you have to go back to 2012 to find the last winner to go on and do the double under another trainer, but the early signs suggest River Tiber is a unique talent.

River Tiber (Ryan Moore) gets his nose in front to win the Coventry Credit: Mark Cranham

“We’ve always thought he was a Guineas horse,” O’Brien said. “When you win a Coventry that’s what you think you have. He’d be very comfortable staying at six furlongs and he could go up to seven whenever because he’s relaxed.

“I think he’d have no problem with a Dewhurst. We probably won’t keep him at six too long, but he’s very comfortable at the moment. Why would you go up when you don’t have to?

“Those very good milers can show you that early because they have to have speed and these horses are big, powerful, rangy horses, whereas the small, compact horses show speed but often don’t carry it on.”

Similar praise was echoed by Moore, who said: "I think we had a bit more to give and we've always loved him. He's got plenty of speed, but I would have thought he's going to be a Dewhurst horse. We got to the start for a 22-runner race and he stood over all of them. He's different class."

Ryan Moore enjoyed a first day double on at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

If there is a new giant on the rise at Coolmore it is River Tiber’s sire Wootton Bassett, who was also responsible for the third-placed runner Bucanero Fuerte. He has swiftly made a deep impression at Ballydoyle from very limited ammunition and O'Brien thinks he could be key to his Guineas challenge.

He said: “It’s very unusual about the stallion – they’re very fast but they seem to be able to get Classic trips and that’s what I alerted John [Magnier, owner] to straight away. That’s what the Wootton Bassett’s can do. We only have two colts by him and both are a bit above average.”

Last year’s Coventry winner Bradsell went the other way in trip to land the King’s Stand Stakes over the minimum distance 35 minutes later, and the same owner, trainer and jockey had come close to snaring a big-race double with Army Ethos here.

Archie Watson, who trains the Hollie Doyle-ridden colt for Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass, said: “We've almost won two Coventry Stakes in a row, which for a yard like ours would have been massive, but I couldn't be happier with him.

“He's always had so much class and the plan was to go to Ayr and then come straight here, and he's done everything. He's won his race and Hollie felt Ryan had a better tow into the race with Frankie's horse and she had to do it all herself when they started falling away from her on our side.

“For a horse having his second run, it was massive and I'm very proud of him. He's a very good horse and I imagine we'll work around the Morny, which would be a lovely race to win for a horse like him. We'll point towards there with the July Stakes or possibly Robert Papin in between."

Watson once again nearly executed a master plan, but this time he was outplanned by a master.

Read these next:

'I'm speechless for once' - 33-1 Triple Time and Neil Callan deny Inspiral and Frankie Dettori in the Queen Anne

Aidan O'Brien hails 'incredible' Paddington after becoming Royal Ascot's most successful trainer

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.