Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 DoncasterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 DoncasterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports

'Why rush her back?' - Karl Burke sets out autumn target Cheveley Park via black-type race in France for impressive Teej A

Teej A pulls clear in the Woodcote under Clifford Lee
Teej A pulls clear in the Woodcote under Clifford LeeCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Karl Burke is dreaming of even more Group 1 success this year after Teej A delivered an impressive success in the Woodcote Stakes. 

The Middleham trainer, whose filly Fallen Angel won the Irish 1,000 Guineas, is already considering a tilt at the top level for the daughter of Mehmas after she fended off Megalithic to follow up on her maiden success at Chester three weeks ago. 

Burke said: "Cliff [Lee, jockey] probably kicked on 100 yards quicker than he needed to and I thought she was going to be collared by Ralph's horse [Megalithic], but to be fair to her she stuck to her guns and did it well. I was impressed with her there.

"The great thing about her is she's gone up behind since Chester, I really noticed it in the paddock. She's got another couple of inches to grow still, so there's a bit of scope for the future."

While Teej A holds an entry in the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes in July, Burke is already considering black-type targets with a hope the filly can reach the top level this autumn. 

"We could go to Royal Ascot, she has the ability for it, but I think since she's got growing to do. Why rush her back?" he said. 

"We could maybe go for a nice Group race in France to try and get some black type. I'd be looking at Cheveley Parks and things like that later in the year, which could really give her a chance to fulfil her potential."  

Burke followed up when Bolster landed the Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap, with his stablemate, the 9-2 favourite Liberty Lane, managing only seventh.

Bolster, last seen making all at Pontefract on his first start for Burke, finished three-quarters of a length clear of Paradias under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

"We got a lovely easy lead, which was brilliant," said the trainer. "I'm delighted for Pierre-Louis, who dictated the pace perfectly. Liberty Lane was a little unlucky. He did get blocked but he was beaten a fair way out. I didn't want to run the two together but they both love the trip and ground."

Wathnan denied 

Evade earned his spot at Royal Ascot next month after he emerged victorious in a close-fought battle for the Listed Aston Martin Surrey Stakes. 

The Qatar Racing colt delivered on his first start for Archie Watson when winning narrowly from Native American, who became the second unfortunate loser of the day for Wathnan Racing after Beshtani lost by a nose to Two Tempting in the 1m½f handicap. 

Evade (near) holds off Native American to win the Listed Scurry Stakes
Evade (near) holds off Native American to win the Listed Surrey StakesCredit: John Grossick

Formally based with Andre Fabre in France, Evade was last seen finishing ninth behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in October but appreciated the drop back in class to win at 10-1 under Oisin Murphy. 

"He's a very talented horse," said racing manager David Revers. "There was some question about him running a bit free last year at the end of his two-year-old career, so Sheikh Fahad decided he needed to come to England where there would be more pace on in the races.

"Archie has done an outstanding job. He's got the horse to settle, he's got him fit and ready – I think there will be plenty of improvement as well. We had big hopes. It's a rare thing for me to back a Qatar horse, but I backed him today because he was a ridiculous price. He'll go to the Jersey Stakes now, and hopefully he's back on track."

Read more:

Ezeliya dazzles at Epsom to end Dermot Weld's 43-year wait for a second Oaks triumph 

'I did warn the race would bring her on' - John Gosden eyeing Royal Ascot for beaten Coronation Cup favourite 

2024 Betfred Derby runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Catherine MacraeReporter

inReports

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers