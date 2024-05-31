'Why rush her back?' - Karl Burke sets out autumn target Cheveley Park via black-type race in France for impressive Teej A

Karl Burke is dreaming of even more Group 1 success this year after Teej A delivered an impressive success in the Woodcote Stakes.

The Middleham trainer, whose filly Fallen Angel won the Irish 1,000 Guineas, is already considering a tilt at the top level for the daughter of Mehmas after she fended off Megalithic to follow up on her maiden success at Chester three weeks ago.

Burke said: "Cliff [Lee, jockey] probably kicked on 100 yards quicker than he needed to and I thought she was going to be collared by Ralph's horse [Megalithic], but to be fair to her she stuck to her guns and did it well. I was impressed with her there.

"The great thing about her is she's gone up behind since Chester, I really noticed it in the paddock. She's got another couple of inches to grow still, so there's a bit of scope for the future."

While Teej A holds an entry in the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes in July, Burke is already considering black-type targets with a hope the filly can reach the top level this autumn.

"We could go to Royal Ascot, she has the ability for it, but I think since she's got growing to do. Why rush her back?" he said.

"We could maybe go for a nice Group race in France to try and get some black type. I'd be looking at Cheveley Parks and things like that later in the year, which could really give her a chance to fulfil her potential."

Burke followed up when Bolster landed the Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap, with his stablemate, the 9-2 favourite Liberty Lane, managing only seventh.

Bolster, last seen making all at Pontefract on his first start for Burke, finished three-quarters of a length clear of Paradias under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

"We got a lovely easy lead, which was brilliant," said the trainer. "I'm delighted for Pierre-Louis, who dictated the pace perfectly. Liberty Lane was a little unlucky. He did get blocked but he was beaten a fair way out. I didn't want to run the two together but they both love the trip and ground."

Wathnan denied

Evade earned his spot at Royal Ascot next month after he emerged victorious in a close-fought battle for the Listed Aston Martin Surrey Stakes.

The Qatar Racing colt delivered on his first start for Archie Watson when winning narrowly from Native American, who became the second unfortunate loser of the day for Wathnan Racing after Beshtani lost by a nose to Two Tempting in the 1m½f handicap.

Evade (near) holds off Native American to win the Listed Surrey Stakes Credit: John Grossick

Formally based with Andre Fabre in France, Evade was last seen finishing ninth behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in October but appreciated the drop back in class to win at 10-1 under Oisin Murphy.

"He's a very talented horse," said racing manager David Revers. "There was some question about him running a bit free last year at the end of his two-year-old career, so Sheikh Fahad decided he needed to come to England where there would be more pace on in the races.

"Archie has done an outstanding job. He's got the horse to settle, he's got him fit and ready – I think there will be plenty of improvement as well. We had big hopes. It's a rare thing for me to back a Qatar horse, but I backed him today because he was a ridiculous price. He'll go to the Jersey Stakes now, and hopefully he's back on track."

Read more:

Ezeliya dazzles at Epsom to end Dermot Weld's 43-year wait for a second Oaks triumph

'I did warn the race would bring her on' - John Gosden eyeing Royal Ascot for beaten Coronation Cup favourite

2024 Betfred Derby runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.