'I've been continuously taken off my intended line' - inside the stewards' room after Bradsell's King's Stand victory

Connections of Bradsell survived a lengthy stewards' inquiry following his victory in the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday.

In the final furlong, the three-year-old drifted left under Hollie Doyle towards Highfield Princess and Jason Hart. The two jockeys gave evidence to three stewards – led by the BHA's head of stewarding Shaun Parker – who concluded the interference had not improved the placing of Bradsell with a length between them at the line.

However, Doyle did receive a four-day suspension for careless riding after allowing her mount to shift left-handed without sufficient correction, causing Highfield Princess to be taken notably off her intended line.

Below is what was said in the inquiry, broadcast on ITV . . .

Jason Hart

I felt at the furlong pole I was coming with a winning run but then I've been continuously taken off my intended line approaching the finish. During the last quarter of a furlong, I was never really able to get into a position to utilise her finishing kick.

I thought I was coming with a winning run when I came alongside the girth of Bradsell, but for the last two strides I had to watch what I was doing.

Hollie Doyle

I was up on the girth of Highfield Princess throughout and Bradsell picked up really well when I went to win my race. Approaching the line, I could feel him lugging left so I pulled my stick through to my left hand – I think he was just looking at the crowd towards the exit.

I've used my right hand to try to straighten him up as best I could but I think he was winning going away in the end and he never actually made any contact with Highfield Princess.

He was running straight but as soon as he went to go left, I brought my stick through and I couldn't do much more. I was hanging off the side of him to try to keep him straight. It was the stride before the line when he really wanted to go to the exit. It was quite hard because he wanted to go sideways rather than forwards.

Read these next:

Bradsell and Hollie Doyle survive stewards' inquiry after holding off Highfield Princess in King's Stand Stakes

Aidan O'Brien hails 'incredible' Paddington after becoming Royal Ascot's most successful trainer

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.