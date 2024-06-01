'This means everything' - joy at Tramore as Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah partners her first winner

There were scenes of emotion and delight after the late Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah partnered her first career winner when the Gordon Elliott-trained newcomer Fillusin landed the concluding ladies bumper at Tramore on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old law student showed plenty of her father's determination in the saddle as she guided the daughter of Malinas, running in the colours of her mother Frances Crowley, to a narrow victory over the odds-on favourite Si Se Puede.

It was just her seventh ride under rules, with six coming in bumpers and the other on the Flat for her mother at Leopardstown earlier this month.

The winning rider said to Racing TV: "This means everything. I've been dreaming of doing this since I was a kid. The support mam has given me has just been unreal. And Gordon too. None of this would have been possible without them. I had a couple of rides around Tramore last year. It's a tricky track but I got a grasp of it and it's my favourite now!

"I just tried to hold my position on her and roll along without getting her going. She had a great turn of foot going down into the straight and she really battled. She just had another surge of energy coming up the hill. I ride out weekends and holidays for Gordon, and if I have a day off college I tip in there. I love riding out there for him and owe him a massive thanks."

Her mother, who recently took out her trainer's licence again after a 16-year gap, said: "This was great. I couldn't believe it, I thought Jody [Townend] had gone past her but Hannah got after her and gave Fillusin a great, strong ride."

Having had her first runner since renewing her licence with The Black Tiger at Leopardstown, she added: "He ran well that day. I don't think he got 1m4f so we'll drop him back to 1m2f for the Ladies Derby. We're looking forward to that."

Almost eight years to the day since Pat Smullen won the Derby on Harzand, it was a fitting way to end the day.

