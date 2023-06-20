'I'm speechless for once' - 33-1 Triple Time and Neil Callan deny Inspiral and Frankie Dettori in the Queen Anne

The first race of Royal Ascot 2023 went the way of Neil Callan, Kevin Ryan and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, as Triple Time held off Inspiral, Light Infantry and Modern Games to land the Queen Anne.

It was a surprise 33-1 winner, perhaps facilitated by the slow early pace, and although Triple Time did not look to settle early as the field crawled up the straight mile he was clearly well placed, with those to the fore holding on to finish among the two charging market leaders.

Only the 11-4 second favourite Inspiral and the 7-4 favourite Modern Games were able to get to Light Infantry and Triple Time, who sat first and second throughout, and took advantage of the slow fractions to kick clear from the rest.

“I’m speechless for once, and a bit emotional,” said Callan. “It’s some feeling Royal Ascot."

Callan returned to Britain in 2021 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong and added: “When I came back from Hong Kong I didn’t know what to expect, you’re not guaranteed anything in this game, but I’m lucky Kevin Ryan gave me a bit of support.

"He was so confident in this horse, he said he’s the best he’s ever trained, so it’s fantastic.”

Neil Callan celebrates Triple Time's Queen Anne win Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Ryan backed that up, and added: “It wasn’t a surprise to us, we’ve always had a lot of faith in him. We had a plan in our head and Neil delivered it to a tee.”

Frankie Dettori responded to the slow early pace by moving out and up earlier than usual aboard Inspiral, but it still was not enough. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was matched at 1.21 in-running on the Betfair exchange and punters were not the only ones who thought she was going to get there.

The man on her back told ITV Racing he hit the front on the Cheveley Park-owned four-year-old: “I thought we were going to get there but Neil [Callan] had something left and he passed me again.”

Bookmakers reacted by slashing Triple Time across the board for the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, with William Hill going a best-priced 6-1. Queen Anne favourite Modern Games was pushed out to the same price for finishing fourth. Inspiral, who like the winner was having her first start of the season, is now favourite for the Sussex Stakes at a general 4-1.

Read these next:

Ascot staff get champagne warning as punters wait for news on the ground

Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.