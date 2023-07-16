I think Teddy Grimthorpe wondered what I had been smoking when I phoned him and suggested supplementing her for this race but it all worked out well in the end

John Gosden speaks on his decision to run Nashwa in the Falmouth Stakes paying off

'I wasn't surprised but it was just a relief' - Nashwa powers through the rain to land Falmouth Stakes under Hollie Doyle

It's simply a staffing error on this occasion. It's embarrassing for George and it's a shocker for the filly’' shareholders, but we have to turn the page and move on

Highclere Thoroughbred's Harry Herbert reflects on classy juvenile Soprano being ruled out of the Duchess of Cambridge stakes after being given the wrong medication

'It's a shocker' - Highclere bemoan medication mix-up which rules filly out of Newmarket Group 2

Racing is about gambling, they go hand in hand. Where does all this stop? Racing is about having a bet. All I know is that it's going to be a disaster if it comes in

Ted Walsh has fears over how the proposed Gambling Regulation bill in Ireland could impact racing

'It will be a disaster' - Ted Walsh fears for future of the sport in Ireland if gambling ads are banned on racing channels

He was a horse of a lifetime really, to win as many Grade 1s as he did. He was brilliant to watch when he was on song. Chacun was just the perfect gentleman

Willie Mullins pays tribute to Chacun Pour Soi following his retirement

'He was the perfect gentleman' - retired Chacun Pour Soi has new home with Katie Walsh

Chacun Pour Soi: retired Grade 1 chaser now in the care of Katie Walsh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

I haven't retained a jockey since William Buick left to go to Godolphin and before that Frankie in the 1990s. Retained jockeys are out of fashion right now. That's for an owner, not a trainer

Joint-trainer John Gosden speaks on the rumours about Kieran Shoemark becoming their retained rider next year

'We have no intention of having a retained jockey' - John Gosden plays down Kieran Shoemark rumours after Soul Sister booking

I feel very ashamed. It's hard to inform the trainers you ride for that you won't be available and I feel the punishment doesn't fit the crime

Jockey Gina Mangan speaks openly after picking up a 35-day whip ban



Gina Mangan 'ashamed' and vows to change her ways after being hit with 35-day whip ban

In terms of the King George, I think realistically you're struggling to go to the race after a run like that given what sort of race it is. I'm not going to say definitely no, but this wasn't what we expected to happen today

Charlie Appleby reflects on Adayar's disappointing defeat in the Princess of Wales's Stakes

'I didn't expect him to beat Adayar like that' - Israr powers clear for comfortable Princess of Wales's success

