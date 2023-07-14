'It was the closest thing I got to scoring a goal at Wembley' - how Persian Punch gave Martin Dwyer his best and worst moments

Martin Dwyer has credited legendary stayer Persian Punch with providing the best and worst moments of his career in the saddle.

Dwyer was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflects on a tough apprenticeship with Ian Balding, which even saw him taking refuge up a tree at one point, the injury that brought about the end of his career and the stroke of luck that allowed him to win the 2006 Derby on Sir Percy.

Despite his Epsom heroics, the 48-year-old will perhaps be best remembered for his association with Persian Punch, the hugely popular stayer who was partnered by Dwyer for the last 15 races of his career, winning six of them – four by a short head.

Martin Dwyer parades Persian Punch in front of the Newmarket grandstands following the 2003 Jockey Club Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dwyer picks out the 2003 Goodwood Cup as a particularly wonderful moment, saying: "Winning the Goodwood Cup on him was very special.

"As we passed the post, I didn't know if we'd hung on [from Jardine's Lookout] and I couldn't hear the announcement, but then this almighty roar went up and Pat [Eddery] turned to me and said, 'You must have won.' It was the closest I got to scoring a goal at Wembley.

"There was a lot of pressure riding a horse as popular as him, so the win meant a lot and when I took him down in front of the stands, the crowd loved it."

But Dwyer was also on board when the bold chestnut died as he had lived, giving his all, this time at Ascot in the 2004 Sagaro Stakes.

"He turned into the straight and I was rowing away and he just had a heart attack, collapsed and that was it," said Dwyer. "It sounds corny but as he started to wobble and I started pulling him up, he seemed to wait for me to get off him. It was as though he was looking after me.

"As soon as I jumped off, he went down, I took the saddle off, the vets came over, he took his last breath and the vet said he'd gone. It was sad but he went out on his shield, which I think was the right way for him to go."

