'He was the perfect gentleman' - retired Chacun Pour Soi has new home with Katie Walsh

Six-time Grade 1 winner Chacun Pour Soi has been retired and his new home is with Katie Walsh, who will use him to do post-race interviews with winning jockeys on RTE's racing coverage.

He has already settled well into his new role having been on duty for Irish Derby day at the Curragh last Sunday.

His trainer Willie Mullins said: "He was just the most fantastic horse and a pleasure to have around the place. He was a horse of a lifetime really, to win as many Grade 1s as he did. He was brilliant to watch when he was on song.

"Chacun was just the perfect gentleman, so uncomplicated, and I can certainly see why Katie eyed him up for his new job. He would be perfect for something like that as he's so relaxed."

Chacun Pour Soi exploded on to the scene in Ireland in 2019 when winning a beginners' chase at Naas by 31 lengths. He was then pitched into the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown festival on only his second start for Mullins. Despite his inexperience he proved much too good for Defi Du Seuil, who had won the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham the previous month.

He beat stablemate Min in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase the following season and was a leading contender for that year's Champion Chase. It was billed as the race of the festival with Chacun Pour Soi set to take on Defi Du Seuil and Altior. But he missed the race with a setback, as did Altior, leaving Politologue to land the spoils.

The one glaring omission from Chacun Pour Soi's glittering CV was a Champion Chase. He was a beaten 8-13 favourite in 2021 when only third to Put The Kettle On, and unseated Patrick Mullins five out in 2022.

Four of his Grade 1 wins came at Leopardstown, while the other two were at Punchestown.

Of his 22 starts, Chacun Pour won nine times and was placed on nine other occasions. He won €747,212 (£692,995) in prize-money and reached a peak Racing Post Rating of 179 when beating Allaho in the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown in 2021.

