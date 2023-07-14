Amo Racing's Persian Dreamer the headline of 'brilliant' 1,910-1 four-timer for Kevin Stott

Amo Racing supremo Kia Joorabchian celebrated his 52nd birthday in style when Persian Dreamer floored the 1-6 favourite Star Of Mystery in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

The daughter of Calyx, whose victory was the second leg of a 1,910-1 four-timer for jockey Kevin Stott, appreciated the rain that started to fall steadily at the track from late morning more than her three rivals when coming from last to first.

The success was a first at Group level for trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis, who joined the ambitious operation only this season. The 5-1 second favourite was stepping up on her fourth in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and benefited from her stablemate Thanksbutnothanks helping to cut out the running.

Joorabchian said: "That's a great birthday present. Kevin said he felt she had plenty in the tank and I think the rain has helped her chances, although it's not really soft out there. Two starts ago she got caught for speed over five furlongs in the Marygate Stakes at York, but she likes six better and may well get seven in time.

"It's an important win for Dominic's yard as it's the first Group success for the set-up who only joined our operation this year."

Star Of Mystery was sent off the shortest-priced favourite since Chimes Of Freedom in 1989 after a stunning Listed success over course and distance two weeks ago, but she couldn't live with Persian Dreamer here.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: "The winner has picked up and seen it out better than us at the end of the day. All credit to the winner. Our filly didn't lose too much in defeat, I just think she'll be better when she can get a bit of cover.

"We'll carry on down the route we were going to go with her. Whether we go to the Lowther or hold on and go somewhere else we'll see, and I do think she is a 'this year' filly on how she looks and trains."

Super Stott

Stott took the second day of the July festival by the scruff of the neck, as he hammered in victories aboard Killybegs Warrior and Live Your Dream either side of his headline success in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes before guiding Good Earth home in front in the concluding 5f handicap.

Speaking after Good Earth's win in the finale, Stott said: "That's brilliant. It's my first four-timer and it's quite nice to get it here at Newmarket. I thought I had a few chances today and could have a winner, but it turned out to just be one of those good days."

Killybegs Warrior enhanced the already impressive record of the Johnstons in the 1m2f three-year-old handicap, with his win the eighth in 11 years for the yard.

However, it was a first for Charlie Johnston in his own name, and he said: “There was a period when I think we had five of the seven renewals and some really good horses of ours have won it. I've set him some pretty difficult challenges this year like the Dante and the Hampton Court, and this was probably a more realistic level.

“We spent a lot of time debating whether a mile or a mile and a quarter is his trip, and it's definitely this trip today. His owner, Mick Doyle, loves Newmarket and York, so we always try to target races there. I might see if I can get him to let us run him at Goodwood in between."

Stott made it three wins from as many races on the day when taking the 1m6f handicap on Live Your Dream, who had landed the race back in 2021 for Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin.

Stott said: "Saeed has been very good to me since I was an apprentice and to ride him nice winners is really good for me personally. He has always been a good supporter of mine and is an absolute gentleman."

Bin Suroor said he was likely to target Live Your Dream at the Sky Bet Ebor at York before potentially looking at targets abroad for the six-year-old.

