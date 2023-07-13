'It's a shocker' - Highclere bemoan medication mix-up which rules filly out of Newmarket Group 2

Harry Herbert has described Soprano’s absence from Friday’s bet365 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes as “a shocker for the filly’s shareholders” after she was withdrawn from the Group 2 having received medication meant for another horse.

Trained by George Boughey, Soprano had been a leading contender for the race after finishing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. However, she was declared a non-runner on Thursday due to a “medication administration error”.

Herbert, the managing director of Soprano’s owners, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said the filly had been given ulcer medication that was due for a similar-looking horse at Boughey's yard.