Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It's a shocker' - Highclere bemoan medication mix-up which rules filly out of Newmarket Group 2

Soprano: likely to run in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot next
Soprano: likely to run in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot nextCredit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Herbert has described Soprano’s absence from Friday’s bet365 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes as “a shocker for the filly’s shareholders” after she was withdrawn from the Group 2 having received medication meant for another horse.

Trained by George Boughey, Soprano had been a leading contender for the race after finishing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. However, she was declared a non-runner on Thursday due to a “medication administration error”.

Herbert, the managing director of Soprano’s owners, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said the filly had been given ulcer medication that was due for a similar-looking horse at Boughey's yard. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 16:51, 13 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain