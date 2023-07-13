'It will be a disaster' - Ted Walsh fears for future of the sport in Ireland if gambling ads are banned on racing channels

Ted Walsh fears for the future of Irish horseracing if the proposed Gambling Regulation Bill, including severe restrictions on when gambling adverts can be shown, comes into effect in its current form.

The legendary broadcaster said it would be a "disaster" for the industry unless common sense prevailed and the restrictions were not imposed.

Among the proposals in the belated bill is a new watershed whereby gambling advertising would be banned between 5.30am and 9pm in Ireland, thus denying any adverts on live horseracing coverage during daytime hours.