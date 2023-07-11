Gina Mangan 'ashamed' and vows to change her ways after being hit with 35-day whip ban

Gina Mangan admitted she was "ashamed" as she vowed to change her riding style after becoming the latest jockey to pick up a hefty ban for breaching British racing’s new whip rules.



Flat jockey Mangan, who claims 3lb, has been suspended for 35 days – with nine of those to be deferred – after exceeding the maximum limit of six strikes on three occasions within just over a month in May and June.

Jamie Moore was hit with a 27-day ban – again with nine days deferred – having exceeded jump racing's seven-strike limit three times in just over two months between April and June, after fast-tracked cases were revealed by the BHA on Tuesday.