Gina Mangan 'ashamed' and vows to change her ways after being hit with 35-day whip ban

Gina Mangan: been hit with a big suspension after breaching the new whip rules
Gina Mangan: been hit with a big suspension after breaching the new whip rulesCredit: Michael Steele

Gina Mangan admitted she was "ashamed" as she vowed to change her riding style after becoming the latest jockey to pick up a hefty ban for breaching British racing’s new whip rules.

Flat jockey Mangan, who claims 3lb, has been suspended for 35 days – with nine of those to be deferred – after exceeding the maximum limit of six strikes on three occasions within just over a month in May and June. 

Jamie Moore was hit with a 27-day ban – again with nine days deferred – having exceeded jump racing's seven-strike limit three times in just over two months between April and June, after fast-tracked cases were revealed by the BHA on Tuesday.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 11 July 2023Last updated 19:05, 11 July 2023
