Hillsin jockey Dylan Kitts has licence suspended with immediate effect

Dylan Kitts has had his licence suspended with immediate effect and been banned from British tracks after a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

His controversial ride aboard Hillsin at Worcester last week was referred to the BHA by the stewards and the horse was suspended for 40 days.

Last week, the BHA confirmed that Kitts would not take any rides or attend any racecourses while an investigation into the controversial incident took place.

A BHA statement read: "Further to the voluntary standing down by Mr Kitts last Friday, a formal hearing was held on Friday before the deputy chair of the judicial panel.

"By agreement between the parties it has been ordered that Mr Kitts' licence be suspended with immediate effect and Mr Kitts is prohibited from attending any racecourse in Britain.

"This order will be kept under review and will last until a further order is made, while the BHA investigation and potential disciplinary proceedings remain ongoing and which will be dealt with as swiftly as possible."

Hillsin (circled): finished third in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at Worcester last Wednesday

Last Wednesday, Hillsin finished third in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at Worcester. The horse, racing for the first time for trainer Chris Honour, had drifted in the market before the race. He appeared to be in contention just after the second-last with his rider still motionless.

Kitts and Honour were interviewed following the race and were shown recordings of the race. The jockey maintained his instructions were to "drop out early" and "take his time before mounting a late challenge". He also said Hillsin made a respiratory noise in the back straight and hung badly.

Honour "expressed concerns" over the manner in which Hillsin was ridden from the final flight and last Thursday he revealed he had asked for Hillsin and Colonel Lesley, both owned by Alan Clegg, to be removed from his yard. The next day, Clegg maintained he had "done nothing wrong".

Kitts, a 7lb claimer attached to the Warren Greatrex yard, has ridden one winner this season from 25 rides and 11 winners in total. He was given a 14-day non-trier ban for a ride at Warwick on May 13 when he finished runner-up on the Warren Greatrex-trained Jet Of Dreams in a maiden hurdle.

