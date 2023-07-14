'She's extremely versatile' - Nashwa powers through the rain to strike in the Falmouth Stakes under Hollie Doyle

Nashwa bounced back from two odds-on defeats this year to land the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket under Hollie Doyle.

The four-year-old dropped back to a mile after her surprise half-length defeat in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle last time.

Last year's Prix de Diane winner was sent off at 4-1 after being a beaten favourite on her last four starts, including at the Breeders' Cup.

This time, she powered through the rain to finish clear of Remarquee and Via Sistina, who was given the green light to run after a day of rain.

Nashwa was cut to 3-1 (from 8) by Paddy Power to record back-to-back successes in the 1m2f Nassau Stakes at Goodwood next month.

"She's taken a long time to come to herself," John Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady, told ITV. "She was a little keen early at Newcastle so we decided she needed more racing and chose to supplement her last weekend. I didn't want to wait seven weeks for the Nassau Stakes."

On future targets, the joint-trainer added: "She's adaptable in terms of trip. She's built like a colt and a mile and a quarter is at the top of her range. She's got so much speed and dropping back to a mile suited her. The plan is the Nassau but she could run in the QEII at the end of the season."

Doyle scored on her first attempt in the Falmouth, and said: "Things are going well at the moment and for this filly to get her head back in front and show how good she really is the icing on the cake. She's been a real flagbearer for me and there were doubters dropping her back to a mile.

"I think she's proven she's extremely versatile. The Nassau could be on the cards again and plenty more doors have opened after her dropping down to a mile again."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.