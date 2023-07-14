Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Newmarket (July)

'She's extremely versatile' - Nashwa powers through the rain to strike in the Falmouth Stakes under Hollie Doyle

Nashwa: back to winning ways in the Falmouth Stakes
Nashwa: back to winning ways in the Falmouth StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play8 ran
15:35 Newmarket (July)1m Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Nashwa
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Remarquee
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Via Sistina
    favEvens

Nashwa bounced back from two odds-on defeats this year to land the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket under Hollie Doyle. 

The four-year-old dropped back to a mile after her surprise half-length defeat in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle last time.

Last year's Prix de Diane winner was sent off at 4-1 after being a beaten favourite on her last four starts, including at the Breeders' Cup.

This time, she powered through the rain to finish clear of Remarquee and Via Sistina, who was given the green light to run after a day of rain.

Nashwa was cut to 3-1 (from 8) by Paddy Power to record back-to-back successes in the 1m2f Nassau Stakes at Goodwood next month.

"She's taken a long time to come to herself," John Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady, told ITV. "She was a little keen early at Newcastle so we decided she needed more racing and chose to supplement her last weekend. I didn't want to wait seven weeks for the Nassau Stakes."

On future targets, the joint-trainer added: "She's adaptable in terms of trip. She's built like a colt and a mile and a quarter is at the top of her range. She's got so much speed and dropping back to a mile suited her. The plan is the Nassau but she could run in the QEII at the end of the season."

Doyle scored on her first attempt in the Falmouth, and said: "Things are going well at the moment and for this filly to get her head back in front and show how good she really is the icing on the cake. She's been a real flagbearer for me and there were doubters dropping her back to a mile.

"I think she's proven she's extremely versatile. The Nassau could be on the cards again and plenty more doors have opened after her dropping down to a mile again."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 16:29, 14 July 2023
icon
15:35 Newmarket (July)Play
Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Nashwa
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Remarquee
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Via Sistina
    favEvens
more inReports
more inReports