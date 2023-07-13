'That was absolutely perfect' - odds-on Adayar beaten as Israr powers to Princess of Wales’s success

Adayar, the Derby hero of 2021, failed to make his return to racing over 1m4f a winning one in Newmarket's Princess Of Wales's Stakes on Thursday, folding tamely behind Israr.

Sent off the 1-3 favourite for the Kingdom Of Bahrain-sponsored Group 2, he tracked pacemaking stablemate Global Storm, but was easily brushed aside in the straight by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Israr, completing a Group double on the card for Jim Crowley who had captured the July Stakes on Jasour for Clive Cox.

A Godolphin homebred, Adayar is trained by Charlie Appleby and followed his Derby triumph by landing that year's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but has largely been campaigned over 1m2f since.

Appleby suggested a step back up in trip would be on the Frankel five-year-old's agenda after his third over shorter in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but he was not able to oblige under William Buick.

Instead, Israr picked up the pieces, recording the biggest success of his career.

Israr (Jim Crowley) wins the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

"That was absolutely perfect," said Crowley. "York last time over a mile-six stretched him a bit, but we went a good solid tempo today and I wanted to keep tabs on William on Adayar, which he's done.

"He deserved to win that and has been knocking on the door this year in some nice races. Coming back to this trip was good."

Israr is a beautifully bred Shadwell inmate by star sprinter Muhaarar out of Taghrooda, who won the Oaks in 2014.

"He's a gorgeous-looking horse," the rider added.

John Gosden seemed a little surprised by the outcome, saying: "Adayar is a Derby and King George winner, and this horse isn't, but running him over a mile and six at York last time was a mistake - it was too far.

"They've gone strong fractions today, so it was a great performance. He coped with the ground and take nothing from his performance - it's the best performance of his life."

Age and maturity, Gosden added, might explain Israr's effort but there are no immediate plans for him.

"I think if we space his races more he can be a nice horse all the way through, maybe even in the [Dubai] Sheema Classic next year," he said.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

