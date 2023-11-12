The pick of the quotes from the racing world this week. . .

We’re only a small yard and the horses are a part of our family. My little boy was up at 3am yesterday crying as he’d lost his favourite horse. We loved this horse

Chris Honour pays tribute to Grumpy Charley following his death

'The most honest, genuine horse you could come across' - Chris Honour pays tribute to Grumpy Charley after fatal heart attack

The weight came off a bit but not enough. I just couldn't see myself being able to do it any longer. It's not healthy, I'm not a healthy person at the moment and my body is crying out for help

Champion conditional jockey Luca Morgan explains his shock decision to retire from the saddle

'My body is crying out for help' - champion conditional jockey Luca Morgan announces shock retirement aged just 22

We know that the likely result will either be people leaving the sport, some as owners as well as bettors, or much worse, switching to the unregulated black market. Both of these outcomes will have catastrophic consequences

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale outlines why punters must sign the petition to halt affordability checks

'It could be catastrophic for the sport' - punters and racing urged to sign petition against affordability checks

He was a wonderful horse and the day JT won on him at Cheltenham was one of the greatest rides you would ever see. It was one of the best I've seen anyway

JP McManus's racing manager Frank Berry hails Rith Dubh following his death aged 31

'He was a wonderful horse and it was one of the greatest rides you would ever see' - Rith Dubh dies aged 31

For a minute or two I couldn't believe it happened, then Brendan [Powell, on War Lord] came and patted me on the back and it hit me. It's a big day, the last three years haven't been easy

Freddie Gingell celebrates emotional Haldon Gold Cup glory on Elixir De Nutz

'It's emotional, it's family' - team Tizzard brought to tears as Elixir De Nutz gives Freddie Gingell his greatest moment

He just covers so much ground. You would think you're just lobbing along but he puts a lot of horses under pressure. He's just a big animal and it's brilliant to get him back

Paul Townend hails Allaho as he makes a winning comeback from his injury layoff

'It's brilliant to get him back' - Allaho returns with power-packed performance in Clonmel Oil Chase

We have been completely amazed to experience the impact that Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move more than 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that

Tributes are paid to Cody Dorman, Cody's Wish's number one fan, following his sad death

'He taught us how to live' - Cody Dorman, number one fan of Breeders' Cup hero Cody's Wish, dies aged 17

