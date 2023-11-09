Champion conditional jockey Luca Morgan announces shock retirement aged just 22

Reigning champion conditional jockey Luca Morgan has quit the saddle with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old is attached to Ben Pauling's Gloucestershire stable and rode 45 winners to clinch the conditional jockeys' title last season, 15 clear of his nearest rival Harry Kimber. He was replaced by Kevin Brogan on his final intended mount, Harry's Hope (2.00 ), at Ludlow on Thursday.

A statement on X read: "A sad day but today my dream since I was very small and my career since I was 16 comes to an end. It's been an amazing journey that I've loved every second of. I've had a war with the scales since I started and it's time to do what's right for me and my body.

"What Ben Pauling, Sophie and the brilliant owners and team have done for me has been unbelievable and I am indebted to them completely. I lived my dream and I will always be proud of what I achieved."

Luca Morgan drives Fiercely Proud to success at Cheltenham on New Year's Day Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Morgan, who is 5ft 11in and his lowest riding weight is 10st 9lb, enjoyed his finest moment earlier this year when partnering the Pauling-trained Fiercely Proud to success in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. He also enjoyed success aboard Twig, who is owned by his mother Georgia, at Warwick last October.

On Morgan's career, Pauling said: "It's a very sad day for all of us because he's been such a massive part of the team for four years both at home and on track. Winning the conditional title meant a huge amount to him and to everyone at the yard.

"We knew the writing would be on the wall with his weight at some point in the future, but we didn't know he would be quitting the saddle today. It's come as a little bit of a shock but I think he's very realistic in that if he's not able to ride properly and a selection of weights then it was going to be hard to make it work this season.

"He had an incredibly calm head on young shoulders and it didn't matter what the race was, he was always very tactically astute and he was never afraid to go to plan B or C if A wasn't working out. Also, I think his knowledge helped massively with his success – he knew everyone else's horses as well as his own.

"He was a very, very talented young rider. We're very proud of what he's achieved and the way he's dealt with this. Hopefully he'll have a very exciting future in what he chooses to do."

The jockey's 18-year-old brother Beau is also based with Pauling and currently sits joint-fourth in this season's race to be the top conditional with 11 wins.

