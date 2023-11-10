'It's emotional, it's family' - team Tizzard brought to tears as Elixir De Nutz gives Freddie Gingell his greatest moment

Tears are rarely seen with the Tizzards but three generations of a racing-loving family all struggled to fight them back as Elixir De Nutz produced an emotional success in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup.

Joe Tizzard partnered the yard's legend Cue Card to victory in 2012 for his father Colin, and now 11 years later in the same race he has trained the winner with his teenage nephew Freddie Gingell in the saddle, whom he was full of praise for.

Tragedy had brought this tight-knit family stable even closer in recent years after the death three years ago of Freddie's mother, and Joe's sister, Kim. She was remembered on the biggest day for all members of the Tizzard trio.

"It's emotional, it's family," said Joe Tizzard, who was recording a third Grade 2 winner since becoming the main man at Spurles Farm.

"I'm proud of Fred, he's a 17-year-old boy and 7lb claimer and he's got a great job with Paul [Nicholls]. We're trying to give him a chance in these bigger races and he gave him an absolute belter."

Gingell – who also celebrated passing his driving test last week – galvanised the 2019 Tolworth Hurdle winner to produce a fine round of jumping from a prominent position, but kept enough in reserve to hold off Solo and Harry Cobden on the run-in with stablemate War Lord just behind in third.

Joy Freddie Gingell after riding the biggest winner of his career on Elixir De Nutz in the Haldon Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

This victory, in 91-year-old owner Terry Warner's famous colours, is by far the biggest of Gingell's career since starting out last January and he is just two winners away from reducing his claim to 5lb.

The conditional said: "To have a ride in this was a big thing and I never thought this would happen, huge thanks to Terry and his family, Joe and Colin for letting me ride him.

"For a minute or two I couldn't believe it happened, then Brendan [Powell, on War Lord] came and patted me on the back and it hit me. It's a big day, the last three years haven't been easy and I can't thank them enough for supporting me as it's been a hard time."

Gingell's grandfather Colin watched on with pride. The former trainer also sent out Eldorado Allen to win in 2021, and added: "It's emotional. The dream was to get Freddie a winner, but to see him ride like that, it's just amazing.

"I think Joe had a tear – I haven't seen that in years and years. I couldn't be prouder of Freddie."

Read this next

'We can dream he's a Gold Cup horse' - Stay Away Fay makes winning chase debut as Paul Nicholls outlines Cheltenham plan

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .