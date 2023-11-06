'He taught us how to live' - Cody Dorman, number one fan of Breeders' Cup hero Cody's Wish, dies aged 17

There are many examples of the ways contact with a horse can lift the spirits of people in need or suffering, but few stories have stirred the collective racing soul like that of Cody Dorman, who has died at the age of 17 one day after his namesake secured an emotional second Breeders' Cup victory.

His bond with dual Breeders' Cup hero Cody's Wish was forged when the bay son of Curlin was just a foal and Dorman, who suffered from a rare genetic disease called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome from birth, went on a visit to Gainsborough Farm near his home in Kentucky.

The colt was named in his honour and as chance – and the skill of trainer Bill Mott – would have it, Cody's Wish became one of the most talented thoroughbreds in North America.

His number one fan became a regular visitor to some of the biggest race meetings in the US and was once again front and centre when Cody's Wish completed a Breeders’ Cup double at Santa Anita on Saturday.

The five-year-old required every ounce of resolve to overhaul National Treasure in the final strides of the Dirt Mile. Minutes earlier, as the horses were being ponied to the start, Mott ensured he spared time to talk to Dorman and his parents Kelly and Leslie. It was a moment captured for the cameras and beamed around the world.

The news that Dorman had suffered a fatal medical episode just a day later when returning home to Kentucky – where Cody's Wish is due to take up stallion duties next year and where the teenager would surely have been a frequent and treasured visitor – came from his parents in a statement released via the horse's owners Godolphin.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our way home to Kentucky yesterday and he has passed away.

"Cody watched his best friend, Cody's Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness to win a second Breeders' Cup. Those are the same characteristics that Cody has shown time and again during the 18 years we were blessed to have him.

"We have been completely amazed to experience the impact that Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move more than 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that."

Cody's Wish (near side): Cody Dorman, his greatest supporter, has died aged 17 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kelly and Leslie Dorman added: "With Cody's diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him. Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody's Wish, understands that in many ways, he taught us how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned by those around him than himself."

The Breeders' Cup headed a long list of those within the sport to pay tribute. A statement read: "The entire Breeders' Cup team is devastated by the news of Cody Dorman's passing yesterday. His story captured our hearts and minds, and his strength, spirit, and determination were fittingly embodied by his namesake's commanding performances in his honour. We send our sincere condolences to the Dormans, who gave our sport so much by welcoming us into their family."

Godolphin's Dan Pride said: "Over these past five years, the Godolphin family has been very fortunate to have met and become friends with the Dorman family: Cody, his parents Kelly and Leslie, and his sister Kylie. This heartfelt story has touched the hearts of many in and outside of the thoroughbred industry.

"And while Cody's passing has saddened us, we find comfort in knowing that Cody found many joyous moments during this journey with his best friend Cody's Wish. Our hearts are with the Dorman family."

Cody Dorman was presented with the winning wreath after Cody's Wish won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in 2022 Credit: Dylan Buell

Cody Dorman was never able to speak, but the films of his encounters with Cody's Wish required no words. A tiger on the track, Cody's Wish was the most gentle of therapeutic companions for a boy who, through his connection to a horse, gave joy and hope to his family and to millions watching on.

Mott may have summed it up best of all straight after the Santa Anita stewards had confirmed Cody's Wish the winner after a brief inquiry. The soft-spoken North Dakotan said: "It's a great story, an inspiration for a lot of people. To see what it has done for Cody Dorman and his family and a lot of people around him. Sometimes wishes do come true."

Make A Wish donations can be made here .

