'The most honest, genuine horse you could come across' - Chris Honour pays tribute to Grumpy Charley after fatal heart attack

Grumpy Charley was remembered as “the most honest, genuine horse you could come across” after the eight-year-old suffered a fatal heart attack at Newbury on Thursday.

Trained by Chris Honour for owner Geoff Thompson, Grumpy Charley weakened quickly after jumping the sixth hurdle in the 3m handicap hurdle and collapsed shortly after the eighth hurdle.

The Racing Post in-running comment noted that the grey “appeared to go wrong” after jumping the sixth hurdle with concern expressed on social media that conditional rider Finn Lambert continued to urge his mount forward and that no stewards’ inquiry was held into the fall.

However, a BHA spokesman said that as the horse died from a heart attack the local stewards had no need to hold an inquiry.

Honour, a former rider who started training in 2014, said: “He had a heart attack. I feel for Finn as he had a short time to think about it. The horse came past the stands tanking and when he went away from them he dropped the bridle.

“I was a rider, I can get that the thinking was that he spat the dummy out, and I know he was referred to as ‘living up to his name’ in commentary, but he really was the most honest, genuine horse you could come across.”

Grumpy Charley had been the leading light of Honour’s stable for the last three seasons winning five times, including last year’s Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury.

In addition, Grumpy Charley had contested the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, finishing sixth behind Appreciate It. Before running at Newbury, he was pulled up in the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock having sustained an injury.

Grumpy Charley: won five times and was placed three times in 19 outings Credit: David Davies Getty Images / Pool

After undergoing an extensive recuperation, Grumpy Charley returned to the racecourse on Thursday with connections optimistic about his prospects.

Honour said Grumpy Charley was “irreplaceable” to his yard and his family, but added that the horse had been given the best care throughout his time with the trainer.

He said: “He’s been amazing for us. Hand on heart, he was only going to ever run if he was still good enough to compete and he still had it. It was literally heartbreaking to see him fall. I ran as fast as I possibly could to get to him and help but he had already passed away.

“We’re only a small yard and the horses are a part of our family. My little boy was up at 3am yesterday crying as he’d lost his favourite horse. We loved this horse and he had the best of everything from us and his owner, Geoff Thompson.

“It’s going to be hard for us for a long time now that he’s gone as horses like him are irreplaceable. But we know he had the best life.”

Grumpy Charley ran 19 times under rules, winning five times and being placed on three occasions. In total, he won £43,914 in win and place prize-money.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.