Graham Lee in intensive care following a fall at Newcastle on Friday evening

Graham Lee is in intensive care following a fall at Newcastle on Friday evening when the 47-year-old jockey was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened for a sprint handicap.

"Graham was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he is in intensive care with a neck injury," a statement on Saturday morning from the Injured Jockeys Fund said. "He will undergo further tests today to assess the extent of the injury."

Lee partnered more than 1,000 winners over jumps, including Amberleigh House in the 2004 Grand National for Ginger McCain, and in 2012 switched to riding on the Flat.

Over jumps, the Galway-born, North Yorkshire-based rider struck up a memorable partnership with the Graham Wylie-owned stayer Inglis Drever and the pair landed the 2005 World Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, while he also won Grade 1s with Another Promise and Kalahari King from his time with Ferdy Murphy.

Lee has ridden numerous winners for Jim Goldie, who said: "He was just a teenager when he first rode for me. He won on Jack Dexter for me and I think it was nearly his first ride at Goodwood when he won the Stewards' Cup on Hawkeyethenoo. Richard Hughes tried to jock him off and so did Kieren Fallon but we had a gentleman's agreement that he would ride 100 per cent of the horses and he went from rookie to the third best in the country and cock of the north. It was amazing.

"And he was the best jump jockey I used, he'd give everything a ride."

Goldie fully understands the effect Lee's accident will have on his family and the trainer said: "I've been there. My dad fractured his skull when I was 14. I know what it's like. It's hellish.

"But we need to be hopeful and the one thing is that racing will look after him, thanks to Lord Oaksey and Jack Berry and the IJF."

Since turning his attention to the Flat Lee has won two of the sport's most coveted prizes, partnering Trip To Paris to success in the 2015 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and riding Alpha Delphini to victory by a nose in a thrilling finish to the 2018 Nunthorpe.

His 598 rides this season have yielded 47 winners, 15 of which have come for Ben Macdui's trainer Paul Midgley.